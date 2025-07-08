Hosted by

Dearborn Baseball Silent Auction

6 VIP Batting Practice Passes
$300

Starting bid

Experience the excitement of Detroit Tigers baseball up close on the field with VIP Batting Practice Passes for 6 guests! Tickets to the game are also included. Estimated value of $900-$1500


Winner will provide 3 preferred dates of home games for the Tigers to select when provide the experience.

Tarik Skubal Autographed Baseball
$60

Starting bid

Own an official MLB baseball signed by Detroit Tigers ace and MLB All Star Game starting pitcher Tarik Skubal! Estimated value $180-$300+

6 Tiger tickets with view from behind home plate
$200

Starting bid

6 tickets behind home plate for the Sunday, August 10th Detroit Tigers game against the LA Angels at 1:40pm. (Section 128, Row 17, seats 3-8) $630 value



