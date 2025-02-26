Dearborn Education Foundation Spring Bazaar

Exclusivity as the primary sponsor of the event Prominent logo placement on all event marketing materials (flyers, posters, website, social media, etc.) Recognition in press releases and media coverage Large signage at the event entrance or main stage Opportunity to include marketing materials (brochures, business cards) in gift bags or at the event. Vendor Table Included List of all attendees information post event

Exclusivity as the primary sponsor of the event Prominent logo placement on all event marketing materials (flyers, posters, website, social media, etc.) Recognition in press releases and media coverage Large signage at the event entrance or main stage Opportunity to include marketing materials (brochures, business cards) in gift bags or at the event. Vendor Table Included List of all attendees information post event

seeMoreDetailsMobile