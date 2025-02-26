Dearborn Education Foundation Spring Bazaar

Exclusivity as the primary sponsor of the event Prominent logo placement on all event marketing materials (flyers, posters, website, social media, etc.)
Recognition in press releases and media coverage Large signage at the event entrance or main stage
Opportunity to include marketing materials (brochures, business cards) in gift bags or at the event.
Vendor Table Included
List of all attendees information post event
Platinum Sponsor
$1,000
Prominent logo placement on event materials (website, flyers, etc.), though not as prominent as the Title Sponsor
Recognition as a platinum sponsor in event programs and on signage at the event
Opportunity to include marketing materials (brochures, business cards) in gift bags or at the event
Social Media shoutouts as a platinum sponsor
Vendor Table included
Gold Sponsor
$500
Logo placement on select marketing materials, such as event flyers or on-site banners)
Mention on social media channels as a gold sponsor Recognition in the event program
Opportunity to distribute promotional materials at the event (in goody bags or on tables)
