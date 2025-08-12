Death by Chocolate ...Not Breast Cancer 2025 Silent Auction

auctionV2.input.startingBid
Tuscany, Italy - FMV $2000
Buy it NOW! $1750
https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/buy-it-now-dbc
Discover the heart of Tuscany and immerse yourself in the enchanting beauty of a countryside town near Florence. Nestled among picturesque rolling hills, lush vineyards, and fragrant olive groves, this destination offers an authentic and romantic Italian experience tailor-made for couples seeking both relaxation and adventure. Your unforgettable 4-night escape includes a warm welcome with a bottle of wine and a delightful charcuterie plate, ideally enjoyed on the terrace (weather permitting). Indulge in a delectable dinner at the hotel's garden restaurant, featuring multiple courses complemented by a fine bottle of wine. To enrich your stay further, embark on a wine and olive oil tasting journey at a local winery in town, rounding out this truly captivating Tuscan experience.
The Residence
Nestled in the heart of the Tuscan countryside, the hotel residence offers a 4-night retreat that exudes charm and hospitality. Accommodating two guests, the double superior room is equipped with modern amenities, ensuring a cozy and comfortable stay as you explore the beauty of Tuscany. More Images
Includes
● 4-nights in a beautiful countryside hotel
● A welcome bottle of wine and charcuterie plate
● 3-course dinner at the Garden Restaurant (bottle of wine included)
● Wine and olive oil tasting experience
● Daily breakfast
● Accommodates 2 guests
● Booking & concierge services provided by Raise Away
Notes
● Nights must be used consecutively in one trip
● At least one person staying at the residence must be 25 years of age
● Winners have 2 years to travel from date of purchase
● Property subject to availability
● Blackout dates include: Thanksgiving week, Christmas week, and New Years week
● Additional fees and taxes may apply due to local ordinances
Cortona Italy - FMV $6500
Buy it NOW $3500
https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/buy-it-now-dbc
Cortona is a small charming town in the Valdichiana, or Chiana Valley, in the province of Arezzo in southern Tuscany. The city, enclosed by stone walls dating back to Etruscan and Roman times, sits on the top of a hill about 600 meters (about 1968 feet) above sea level. This dominant position over the valley offers a spectacular view from all over the town of the surrounding valley and even Lake Trasimeno. Take some time to explore the Archaeological park of Sodo, just located at the bottom of the hill of Cortona. Cortona is a hilltop town tucked in Tuscany and one of the most charming small towns in all of Italy. It is a popular destination with tourists who know it as the setting of the book and film, Under the Tuscan Sun; however, Cortona is an ancient town which has been welcoming visitors from near and far for centuries.
The Accommodation
The charming apartments are located on a small hilltop in the town of Cortona in Italy. The accommodation is a comfortable 2 bedroom and 2 bathroom property within walking distance to restaurants, bars and local shopping. More Images
Includes
● 7-night stay in a charming 2 bedroom 2 bathroom apartment
● Welcome aperitivo in the coolest wine bar in town
● Lunch in a winery with private visit and tastings
● Accommodates a group of 4
● Raise Away concierge to book trip and coordinate additional activities
Notes
● Nights must be used consecutively in one trip
● At least one person staying at the accommodation must be 25 years of age
● Winners have 2 years to travel from date of purchase
● Property subject to availability
● Blackout dates include: Thanksgiving week, Christmas week, and New Years week
● Additional fees and taxes may apply due to local ordinances
The Mayan Palace, Mexico - FMV $4000
Buy it Now $1500
https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/buy-it-now-dbc
Escape to The Mayan Palace in Riviera Maya, Nuevo Vallarta, or Puerto Penasco, Mexico for a memorable 7-night getaway for up to four guests (2 adults and 2 children under 12 years old) along Mexico’s stunning Caribbean coast. Surrounded by lush jungle and pristine white-sand beaches, this expansive resort offers a wonderful mix of relaxation and fun. Enjoy access to multiple pools, diverse dining options, a full-service spa, and nearby golf courses designed by Jack Nicklaus—all set in a beautiful tropical setting (activities not included).
Stroll along scenic jungle trails, relax with a cocktail by the beach, or explore the Jungala Aqua Experience, a water park featuring lazy rivers and private cabanas. In the evening, immerse yourself in the spectacular Cirque du Soleil JOYÀ, the only resident Cirque show in Latin America, located just steps from the resort. With its vibrant atmosphere and exceptional amenities, The Mayan Palace offers an unforgettable coastal escape.
The Accommodation
Experience the comfort and elegance of the Studio Master Suite at the Mayan Palace, designed to be your peaceful retreat amid tropical surroundings. This thoughtfully appointed suite offers a spacious layout with modern touches and a private balcony where you can soak in serene views. Staying at The Mayan Palace grants you access to an array of exclusive amenities—from sparkling pools and gourmet dining to wellness facilities and family-friendly activities—ensuring a memorable and effortless vacation. More Images
Includes
● 7-night stay at the Mayan Palace in Riviera Maya, Nuevo Vallarta, or Puerto Penasco, Mexico
● The Studio Master Room - 1 studio bedroom and 1 bathroom
● Accommodates up to 4 people (2 adults and 2 children under 12 years old)
Notes
● Primary traveler must be 25 years or older to take this trip
● Winners have 12 months from the purchase date to confirm their reservation and up to 18 months from the purchase date to travel
● Maximum occupancy of two adults and two children under 12 years old
● Blackout dates include: Thanksgiving week, Christmas week, New Years week; rest are subject to availability
● Resort fee is payable upon redemption. Hotel taxes are required at check-out
● Limit of one certificate per household in a 12-month period
● Group bookings are extremely limited and not guaranteed
● This experience is non-transferable. Once confirmed, all reservations are final. Experiences may not be transferred or resold
Lexington, Kentucky - FMV $4500
Embark on a journey along the Kentucky Bourbon Trail with a 3-night getaway for a group of four. During your stay, immerse yourself in the world of bourbon with tours and tastings at three of America's top distilleries. Your options may include renowned names like Woodford Reserve, Four Roses, Wild Turkey, Maker's Mark, and more (subject to availability). Beyond the distillery experiences, Lexington has much to offer. Explore the historic Keeneland Race Course or take a leisurely horse-drawn carriage ride through the charming downtown district. This city is also known for its numerous horse farms and championship golf courses, making it a destination that caters to everyone's interests. Your journey won't just be limited to exploring and savoring the nation's finest bourbon; it also includes a delectable dinner at Tony’s Steakhouse.
The Residence
Enjoy a 3-night getaway in a private luxury residence on the Bourbon Trail. Accommodations are located on the Bourbon Trail, spanning from Lexington to Louisville, with close proximity to the region’s distilleries, Churchill Downs, stunning countryside, and local attractions. Properties are a 2-bedroom and 2-bathroom, making it ideal for a group of four adults.
Includes
● 3-nights in a 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom private luxury residence
● Comfortably accommodates up to 4 guests
● Tours and tastings at 3 distilleries
● $250 towards dinner at Tony’s Steakhouse
● Concierge services by Raise Away
Notes
● Nights must be used consecutively in one trip
● At least one person staying at the residence must be 25 years of age
● Winners have 2 years to travel from date of purchase
● Property subject to availability, this property is one of several we have access to; all properties offer similar standards in terms of rooms, size, and amenities
● Cleaning fee not included; $199 fee will be due at the time of booking
● Please note that transportation is not included in this package
● Blackout dates include: April, October, Kentucky Derby, Preakness Stakes, Thanksgiving week, Christmas week, and New Years Week
● Additional fees and taxes may apply due to local ordinances
Porto Portugal FMV $7800
Porto is a vibrant and colorful city with a magnetic atmosphere and rich in tradition. Situated around the mouth of the river Douro, it is one of the most eclectic travel destinations in Europe. Full of charm, history and architecture there is something for everyone in Porto. Foodies will be in their element - from the Mercado do Bolhão food market to the many port wine lodges. The endless wine vineyards of the nearby Douro Valley are complemented by beautiful scenic landscapes and quaint villages. This renowned wine region, in addition to producing port wine, has exceptional red and white wines.
The Residence
Located near the city center of downtown Porto this bright property features two bedrooms and two bathrooms. This residence is centrally located for an easy stroll downtown to one of the many local wine bars or explore what culinary masterpieces Porto has to offer. This experience includes a Portuguese dinner with a traditional live Fado music performance, along with a 3 hour walking tour of Vilanova de Gaia, part of the city that is renowned for its port wines. You’ll visit three of these cellars and sample some of Porto’s best wines.
Includes
● 6-nights in 2 bedroom & 2 bathroom private residence
● Portuguese dinner for 4 with live Fado music performance
● 3 hour tour of Vilanova de Gaia with port wine samplings
● Accommodates up to 4 people
● Raise Away concierge to book trip and coordinate additional activities
Notes
● Nights must be used consecutively in one trip
● At least one person staying at the residence must be 25 years of age
● Winners have 2 years to travel from date of purchase
● Property subject to availability, this property is one of several we have access to; all properties offer similar standards in terms of rooms, size, and amenities
● Blackout dates include: Thanksgiving week, Christmas week, and New Years week
● Additional fees and taxes may apply due to local ordinances
Watersound, Florida - between Destin and Panama City FMV $5500
Watersound is a charming coastal community renowned for its pristine beaches and upscale amenities. Visitors can explore the scenic Watersound Beach, known for its stunning white sand and clear waters, or enjoy the tranquil Watersound Origins with its beautiful trails and golf course. For a unique experience, check out the nearby Camp Creek Golf Club, celebrated for its challenging course and picturesque views. Watersound is also close to the popular town of Seaside, where you can stroll through boutique shops and dine at local eateries. The area is celebrated for its natural beauty and high-end vacation experiences, offering a serene retreat for travelers.
The Residence
This 2-story condo is your perfect beach getaway. The bottom floor features a primary bedroom with a king bed, private bath, and Gulf-front balcony, plus a twin-over-twin bunk bed in the hall offers additional sleeping accommodations. When it’s time to rest, head upstairs to find two guest bedrooms, each with a king bed and private bathroom. Enjoy modern amenities, relax by the community pool, and take in stunning Gulf views from the living and kitchen areas. Meals can be enjoyed at the breakfast bar or 8-person dining table, with the option to unwind on the balcony.
See more Images
Includes
● 4-night stay in 3 bedroom 3.5 bathroom condo
● Great views of the gulf and natural sand dunes
● Private beach access
● Comfortably accommodates 6 people
● Booking & concierge services provided by Raise Away
Notes
● Nights must be used consecutively in one trip
● At least one person staying at the residence must be 25 years of age
● Winners have 2 years to travel from date of purchase
● Property subject to availability; this property is one of several we have access to; all properties offer similar standards in terms of rooms, size, and amenities
● Blackout dates include: any time within one week of major US holidays, as well as May 15 - August 15 yearly (available for bookings at premium rate and 7 night minimum stays)
● Additional fees and taxes may apply due to local ordinances
Waterberg, South Africa - FMV $8000
Buy it NOW $4500
https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/buy-it-now-dbc
Embark on a 5-night journey for two to South Africa’s stunning Waterberg region, where untamed wilderness meets natural beauty in one of the country’s most captivating safari destinations. Known for its sweeping savannas, rugged mountains, and ancient landscapes, the Waterberg offers a breathtaking backdrop for an immersive African adventure. Each day, set out on guided safari game drives in search of iconic wildlife—from giraffe, hippo, zebra, leopard, buffalo, wild dog, wildebeest and countless bird species—experiencing the thrill of the bush up close in its raw, unfiltered beauty. Between outings, unwind in comfort as you take in the tranquil views, savor gourmet meals inspired by South African flavors, and soak in the peaceful rhythm of the wild. With its rich biodiversity, dramatic scenery, and the quiet magic that only the African bush can offer, the Waterberg promises a once-in-a-lifetime escape where every sunrise brings new wonder, and every sunset, a story to remember.
The Accommodation
Enjoy five nights of comfort and adventure in a luxury tent with hotel-style amenities and a private terrace for two, complete with a king bed (or two twins), en-suite bathroom with an indoor shower and bathtub, air conditioning, heating, and Wi-Fi. The luxury safari resort provides you with all meals and daily safari game drives are included, along with 2 house wine, beer, or sodas per person daily. Your stay begins with personalized trip planning and recommendations to help tailor an unforgettable safari experience in the heart of South Africa’s Waterberg region.
Includes
● 5-night stay (Sunday - Friday)
● Luxury Safari Tent - 1 bedroom (1 king bed or 2 twin beds), 1 ensuite bathroom
● Daily gourmet meals (from dinner on Sunday to brunch on Friday)
● Two daily Safari Game Drives (Monday-Thursday)
● Two daily house wine, beer, or soda per guest
● Accommodates 2 guests
● Booking & concierge services
Notes
● Nights must be used consecutively in one trip
● Stays are only from Sunday-Friday. Guests should arrive in Johannesburg on Saturday and stay one night at a hotel for departure to the safari resort on Sunday. The hotel is not included but booking can be supported by the resort
● Children under the age of 12 are not allowed on this trip
● Winners have 2 years to travel from date of purchase
● Blackout dates include: the week of Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Years
● Mobility is required for transportation, the accommodation, and the excursions; this is not ADA compliant and may be challenging if you have mobility issues
● An optional bush walk has a minimum age requirement of 15 years old
● Round-trip ground transfer is not included and due at booking ($200 per person). Other taxes and fees may be required
