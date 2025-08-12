Death by Chocolate ...Not Breast Cancer 2025 Silent Auction

Waterberg, South Africa - FMV $8000

Buy it NOW $4500

Embark on a 5-night journey for two to South Africa’s stunning Waterberg region, where untamed wilderness meets natural beauty in one of the country’s most captivating safari destinations. Known for its sweeping savannas, rugged mountains, and ancient landscapes, the Waterberg offers a breathtaking backdrop for an immersive African adventure. Each day, set out on guided safari game drives in search of iconic wildlife—from giraffe, hippo, zebra, leopard, buffalo, wild dog, wildebeest and countless bird species—experiencing the thrill of the bush up close in its raw, unfiltered beauty. Between outings, unwind in comfort as you take in the tranquil views, savor gourmet meals inspired by South African flavors, and soak in the peaceful rhythm of the wild. With its rich biodiversity, dramatic scenery, and the quiet magic that only the African bush can offer, the Waterberg promises a once-in-a-lifetime escape where every sunrise brings new wonder, and every sunset, a story to remember.

The Accommodation

Enjoy five nights of comfort and adventure in a luxury tent with hotel-style amenities and a private terrace for two, complete with a king bed (or two twins), en-suite bathroom with an indoor shower and bathtub, air conditioning, heating, and Wi-Fi. The luxury safari resort provides you with all meals and daily safari game drives are included, along with 2 house wine, beer, or sodas per person daily. Your stay begins with personalized trip planning and recommendations to help tailor an unforgettable safari experience in the heart of South Africa’s Waterberg region.

Includes

● 5-night stay (Sunday - Friday)

● Luxury Safari Tent - 1 bedroom (1 king bed or 2 twin beds), 1 ensuite bathroom

● Daily gourmet meals (from dinner on Sunday to brunch on Friday)

● Two daily Safari Game Drives (Monday-Thursday)

● Two daily house wine, beer, or soda per guest

● Accommodates 2 guests

● Booking & concierge services

Notes

● Nights must be used consecutively in one trip

● Stays are only from Sunday-Friday. Guests should arrive in Johannesburg on Saturday and stay one night at a hotel for departure to the safari resort on Sunday. The hotel is not included but booking can be supported by the resort

● Children under the age of 12 are not allowed on this trip

● Winners have 2 years to travel from date of purchase

● Blackout dates include: the week of Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Years

● Mobility is required for transportation, the accommodation, and the excursions; this is not ADA compliant and may be challenging if you have mobility issues

● An optional bush walk has a minimum age requirement of 15 years old

● Round-trip ground transfer is not included and due at booking ($200 per person). Other taxes and fees may be required