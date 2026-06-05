Death Doula Certification

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CDD Associate Self-Paced Certification — Founding Rate $125: Complete 45 hours of self-paced training across eight modules, fulfill your supervised practicum requirement, and pass the 20-question online exam with a score of 80% or higher. Receive your official digital CDD Associate certificate and credential upon successful completion. Access available 24/7 for one year; practicum placement assistance and email support included throughout your training journey.
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