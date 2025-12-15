Death of A Gangsters

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About this event
Crash the wedding of the year, enjoy a pasta dinner (gluten free option available), Desserts and a interactive wedding where you are assigned a character role and must gather clues to solve the crime.
Signature cocktails, beer and wine available for additional charge
Will you be the murderer?
$1,000 Great Gatsby Sponsor. Includes $100 placemat ad. $900 is tax deductible.
$750 Glitz & Glamour Sponsor. Includes $100 placemat ad. $650 is tax deductible.
$500 Speakeasy Sponsor. Includes $100 placemat ad. $400 is tax deductible.
$350 Bootleggers Sponsor. Includes $100 placemat ad. $250 is tax deductible.
$200 Cat's Meow Sponsor. Includes $100 placemat ad. $100 is tax deductible
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