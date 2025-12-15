Hosted by

Community 365 Inc

About this event

Death of A Gangsters

2700 9th St

Winthrop Harbor, IL 60096, USA

Wedding Crasher
$60

Crash the wedding of the year, enjoy a pasta dinner (gluten free option available), Desserts and a interactive wedding where you are assigned a character role and must gather clues to solve the crime.

Signature cocktails, beer and wine available for additional charge


Will you be the murderer?

Great Gatsby Sponsor
$1,000

$1,000 Great Gatsby Sponsor. Includes $100 placemat ad.  $900 is tax deductible.

Glitz & Glamour Sponsor
$750

$750 Glitz & Glamour Sponsor. Includes $100 placemat ad.  $650 is tax deductible.

Speakeasy Sponsor
$500

$500 Speakeasy Sponsor. Includes $100 placemat ad.  $400 is tax deductible.

Bootleggers Sponsor
$350

$350 Bootleggers Sponsor. Includes $100 placemat ad.  $250 is tax deductible.

Cat's Meow Sponsor
$200

$200 Cat's Meow Sponsor. Includes $100 placemat ad.  $100 is tax deductible

Add a donation for Community 365 Inc

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