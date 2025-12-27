Death of a Gangster Mystery Dinner

Ticket includes complimentary glass of champagne and passed appetizers followed by a 3-Course dinner. Meal includes a salad course, followed by beef and vegetables cooked in a rich mushroom and wine infused gravy with mashed potatoes, ending with a dessert plate featuring three decadent treats.





Beer, Wine and Bubbles available for purchase. Non-alcoholic beverages available.





Gluten-free ingredients, but not made in a GF exclusive facility.