Death of a Gangster Mystery Dinner

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About this event
Fiddletown, CA 95629, USA
Ticket includes complimentary glass of champagne and passed appetizers followed by a 3-Course dinner. Meal includes a salad course, followed by beef and vegetables cooked in a rich mushroom and wine infused gravy with mashed potatoes, ending with a dessert plate featuring three decadent treats.
Beer, Wine and Bubbles available for purchase. Non-alcoholic beverages available.
Gluten-free ingredients, but not made in a GF exclusive facility.
Ticket includes complimentary glass of champagne and passed appetizers followed by a 3-Course dinner. Meal includes a salad course, followed by chicken served in a rich and vegetable cream sauce with mashed potatoes, ending with a dessert plate featuring three decadent treats.
Beer, Wine and Bubbles available for purchase. Non-alcoholic beverages available.
Gluten-free ingredients, but not made in a GF exclusive facility.
Ticket includes complimentary glass of champagne and passed appetizers followed by a 3-Course dinner. Meal includes a salad course, followed by a rich vegetarian risotto, ending with a dessert plate featuring three decadent treats.
Beer, Wine and Bubbles available for purchase. Non-alcoholic beverages available.
Gluten-free ingredients, but not made in a GF exclusive facility.
Ticket includes (per person) a complimentary glass of champagne and passed appetizers followed by a 3-Course dinner. Meal includes a salad course, followed by beef and vegetables cooked in a rich mushroom and wine infused gravy with mashed potatoes, ending with a dessert plate featuring three decadent treats.
Beer, Wine and Bubbles available for purchase. Non-alcoholic beverages available.
Gluten-free ingredients, but not made in a GF exclusive facility.
Ticket includes (per person) complimentary glass of champagne and passed appetizers followed by a 3-Course dinner. Meal includes a salad course, followed by chicken served in a rich and vegetable cream sauce with mashed potatoes, ending with a dessert plate featuring three decadent treats.
Vegetarian Risotto available upon request.
Beer, Wine and Bubbles available for purchase. Non-alcoholic beverages available.
Gluten-free ingredients, but not made in a GF exclusive facility.
Ticket includes (per person) complimentary glass of champagne and passed appetizers followed by a 3-Course dinner. Meal includes a salad course, followed by one beef and vegetables entree cooked in a rich mushroom and wine infused gravy, and one chicken entree served in a creamy vegetable sauce, both served with mashed potatoes and ending with a dessert plate featuring three decadent treats.
Vegetarian Risotto available upon request.
Beer, Wine and Bubbles available for purchase. Non-alcoholic beverages available.
Gluten-free ingredients, but not made in a GF exclusive facility.
Ticket includes (per person) complimentary glass of champagne and passed appetizers followed by a 3-Course dinner. Meal includes a salad course, followed by a choice of beef and vegetables cooked in a rich mushroom and wine infused gravy with mashed potatoes, chicken in a creamy vegetable sauce with mashed potatoes, or a rich vegetarian risotto, ending with a dessert plate featuring three decadent treats. GF option available.
PLEASE CONTACT SUSIE JONES WITH YOUR ENTREE SELECTIONS at [email protected] or 530-503-7507, or we will contact you for your choices.
Beer, Wine and Bubbles available for purchase. Non-alcoholic beverages available.
All dishes use gluten-free ingredients, but are not made in a GF exclusive facility.
$
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