Debate Spaces Trivia Game

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Register a trivia team of up to 6 people. Your entry covers the costs of a full year of debate for a student.
Register a trivia team of up to 6 people, and cover the registration for a team of our students, coaches, and volunteers to enjoy trivia as well. Your entry covers the costs of a Debate Spaces tournament, helping students around the world practice their argumentation skills.
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