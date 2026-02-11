Offered by

Temple Israel

Sweet 16 Mitzvah Bar

specialty drink
$10

Tekhelet Limonada - lemonade with butterfly pea tea simply syrup topper - Watch it change color!


Sabra Old Fashioned - bourbon, chocolate bitters and orange simple syrup


Eilat Sunrise - coconut water, pineapple juice and tequila

mixed drink
$8

Customer, ask the bartender what's available.

wine
$6

pinot noir (Encore)

sauvignon blanc (Shannon Ridge)

sweet sparkling rosé (Korbel)


(We're serving cabernet sauvignon and chardonnay at dinner.)

beer
$6

Corona Extra

mocktail
$6

Tekhelet Limonada - lemonade with butterfly pea tea simply syrup topper - Watch it change color!


Eilat Sunrise - coconut water and pineapple juice

soft drink
$3

Coke

Coke Zero

Diet Coke

Sprite

bottled water
$1
cash sales
$134

Money in cash box after the event. This item was created just to put cash sales into Zeffy.

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