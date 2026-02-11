Sweet 16 Mitzvah Bar

Offered by
Tekhelet Limonada - lemonade with butterfly pea tea simply syrup topper - Watch it change color!
Sabra Old Fashioned - bourbon, chocolate bitters and orange simple syrup
Eilat Sunrise - coconut water, pineapple juice and tequila
Customer, ask the bartender what's available.
pinot noir (Encore)
sauvignon blanc (Shannon Ridge)
sweet sparkling rosé (Korbel)
(We're serving cabernet sauvignon and chardonnay at dinner.)
Corona Extra
Tekhelet Limonada - lemonade with butterfly pea tea simply syrup topper - Watch it change color!
Eilat Sunrise - coconut water and pineapple juice
Coke
Coke Zero
Diet Coke
Sprite
Money in cash box after the event. This item was created just to put cash sales into Zeffy.
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