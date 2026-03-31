Derby Day Social

About this event
Enjoy the event with general access amenities.
Reserved Booth with seating for (10), at designated location, and access to VIP‑only amenities.
Reserved Booth with seating for (8), at designated location, and access to VIP‑only amenities.
Reserved Booth with seating for (6), at designated location, and access to VIP‑only amenities.
Reserved Section with seating for (6), on the Stage, and access to VIP‑only amenities.
Reserved Table with seating for (4), on the Stage, and access to VIP‑only amenities.
Reserved Sections with seating for (5), on the Main Floor DJ Area, and access to VIP‑only amenities.
Reserved Sections with seating for (8), encompassing half of the Velvet Room, and access to VIP‑only amenities.
Reserved Sections with seating for (5), on the Garden Area of the Main Floor (Bar Side), and access to VIP‑only amenities.
Reserved Sections with seating for (5), on the Garden Area of the Main Floor (Wall Side), and access to VIP‑only amenities.
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