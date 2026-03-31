Beta Mu Nu Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc.

Hosted by

Beta Mu Nu Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc.

About this event

Derby Day Social

616 29th St S

Birmingham, AL 35233, USA

General Admission
$40

Enjoy the event with general access amenities.

"The UpsQale" VIP Booth (Seats 10)
$900

Reserved Booth with seating for (10), at designated location, and access to VIP‑only amenities.

"The UpsQale" VIP Booth (Seats 8)
$750

Reserved Booth with seating for (8), at designated location, and access to VIP‑only amenities.

"The UpsQale" VIP Booth (Seats 6)
$550

Reserved Booth with seating for (6), at designated location, and access to VIP‑only amenities.

"Ultra Lounge" VIP Section (Seats 6)
$575

Reserved Section with seating for (6), on the Stage, and access to VIP‑only amenities.

"Ultra Lounge" VIP Table (Seats 4)
$475

Reserved Table with seating for (4), on the Stage, and access to VIP‑only amenities.

"Thats's My DJ" VIP Section (Seats 5)
$500

Reserved Sections with seating for (5), on the Main Floor DJ Area, and access to VIP‑only amenities.

"Velvet Room" VIP Section (Seats 8)
$700

Reserved Sections with seating for (8), encompassing half of the Velvet Room, and access to VIP‑only amenities.

"Upper Garden " VIP Section (Seats 5)
$450

Reserved Sections with seating for (5), on the Garden Area of the Main Floor (Bar Side), and access to VIP‑only amenities.

"Lower Garden " VIP Section (Seats 5)
$350

Reserved Sections with seating for (5), on the Garden Area of the Main Floor (Wall Side), and access to VIP‑only amenities.

Add a donation for Beta Mu Nu Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc.

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