Debtors Anonymous 50th Anniversary Worldwide Convention (Virtual)

A registration fee of $15.00 is suggested. No one will be turned away for lack of funds.





If you're inspired, members have been donating $50 for 50 years or $20.26 in honor of our anniversary year.





Your ticket provides you with access to the entire Convention from May 30-31. You will receive access via email before the start of the Convention. Note that the two Zoom rooms each have a limit of 1000 people at a time.





You must disable the additional donation to Zeffy at checkout if you do not want to pay extra to the vendor. It is up to each member. In observance of Tradition Six, we do not endorse or affiliate our organization with their services.





If D.A. has been part of your healing journey, we humbly ask you to consider supporting Debtors Anonymous with a contribution today. Over the last years, contributions have dropped by 30% — members are no longer putting money in an actual basket in honor of the 7th Tradition. All profits go to fund D.A. programs at the world level.





Members from U.S.-sanctioned countries will need to reserve tickets without making a contribution.





Email [email protected] if you need help with registration.





Thank you.