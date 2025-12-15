Debutante Fee | Unveiling Royalty: An Evening of Elegance

About this event
This selection covers the complete Debutante fee for Alpha Kappa Sigma's upcoming Debutante season.
Debutante fee is non-refundable.
This initial payment covers the first installment for Debutante fee for Alpha Kappa Sigma's 2026 Debutante Season: Unveiling Royalty: An Evening of Elegance. Lock in your spot now.
Remaining balance schedule:
Final installment ($200.00) due by July 31, 2026 at 5:00 P.M.
Debutante fee is non-refundable.
This second installment is for your Debutante fee for Alpha Kappa Sigma's 2026 Debutante Season: Unveiling Royalty: An Evening of Elegance. Lock in your spot now.
Remaining balance schedule:
Debutante fee is non-refundable.
This is the final installment for your Debutante fee for Alpha Kappa Sigma's 2026 Debutante Season: Unveiling Royalty: An Evening of Elegance.
Debutante fee is non-refundable.
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