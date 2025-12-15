Alpha Kappa Sigma Austin Alumnae Chapter-Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc.

Hosted by

Alpha Kappa Sigma Austin Alumnae Chapter-Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc.

About this event

Debutante Fee | Unveiling Royalty: An Evening of Elegance

P.O. Box 143674 Austin. TX 78714-3674

Full Debutante Fee
$800

This selection covers the complete Debutante fee for Alpha Kappa Sigma's upcoming Debutante season.


Debutante fee is non-refundable.

First Installment
$300

This initial payment covers the first installment for Debutante fee for Alpha Kappa Sigma's 2026 Debutante Season: Unveiling Royalty: An Evening of Elegance. Lock in your spot now.


Remaining balance schedule:

Final installment ($200.00) due by July 31, 2026 at 5:00 P.M.


Debutante fee is non-refundable.

Second Installment
$300

This second installment is for your Debutante fee for Alpha Kappa Sigma's 2026 Debutante Season: Unveiling Royalty: An Evening of Elegance. Lock in your spot now.


Remaining balance schedule:

  • Final installment ($200.00)


Debutante fee is non-refundable.

Final Installment
$200

This is the final installment for your Debutante fee for Alpha Kappa Sigma's 2026 Debutante Season: Unveiling Royalty: An Evening of Elegance.


Debutante fee is non-refundable.

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