Debutante Gala, Souvenir Booklet, and Table Program

The Platinum Level Sponsor package includes the following: 2 tables of 10 seats each for the presentation with best view location, 20 drink coupons, 10 ea. Anniversary

Tee shirts, prominent advertising at the event, choice of inside, centerfold or back cover, extra table programs as requested and special recognition at the program. In addition, you will be provided a 5 minute time slot in the program to promote your organization through video

presentation or guest speaker.