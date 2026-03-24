Debutante Gala, Souvenir Booklet, and Table Program

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About this event
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 seats. 10 of your guests will be seated at the same table
This is a full table ticket to be seated with the Deb and her escort. This ticket includes a total of 8 seats at the table.
This is a group ticket with 4 seats at one table.
This is a group ticket for two seats at the same table.
Single Ticket for 1 seat at designated table.
Custom design, contact Owl Club for details.
Custom design, contact Owl Club for details.
Includes 2 seats with a 1/2 page color ad in Table Program
The Platinum Level Sponsor package includes the following: 2 tables of 10 seats each for the presentation with best view location, 20 drink coupons, 10 ea. Anniversary
Tee shirts, prominent advertising at the event, choice of inside, centerfold or back cover, extra table programs as requested and special recognition at the program. In addition, you will be provided a 5 minute time slot in the program to promote your organization through video
presentation or guest speaker.
The Gold Level Sponsor package includes the following: 1 table of 10 seats for the 75th Annual Debutante Ball in prime (best view location), 10 drink coupons, extra table programs as requested, prominent advertising at the event, choice of inside or back inside cover.
The Silver Level Sponsor package includes the following: 1 table of 10 seats for the presentation (best view location), 10 drink coupons, extra table programs as requested, prominent advertising at the event and one inside full page ad.
The Table Level Sponsor package includes 1 table of 10 seats for the presentation and a half page in the table program.
This is a discounted individual ticket.
$
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