The Owl Club of Denver

Hosted by

The Owl Club of Denver

About this event

Debutante Gala, Souvenir Booklet, and Table Program

3801 Quebec St

Denver, CO 80216, USA

Registration Fee
$250
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
Guest Table - 10 Tickets
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

This is a group ticket, it includes 10 seats. 10 of your guests will be seated at the same table

Debutante Table - 8 Tickets
$1,200
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

This is a full table ticket to be seated with the Deb and her escort. This ticket includes a total of 8 seats at the table.

Half Table - 4 Tickets
$600
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

This is a group ticket with 4 seats at one table.

Two Ticket Payment
$300
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

This is a group ticket for two seats at the same table.

Individual Ticket
$150

Single Ticket for 1 seat at designated table.

Table Program - Color Full Page Outside Back Cover
$1,000

Custom design, contact Owl Club for details.

Table Program -Color Full Page Inside Back Cover
$750

Custom design, contact Owl Club for details.

Table Program Type 1C - Full Page Multi Picture Inside Ad
$600
Table Program Type 2C - Full Page Single Picture Inside Ad
$500
Table Program Type 3C-Half Page Ad Single Picture Inside Ad
$200
Table Program Type 4C - Quarter Page Ad Single Picture
$125
Table Program Type 5C - Congratulations Ad Single Picture
$75
Table Program Type 6C - Business Card Ad
$50
Table Program Type 7C - One Line Ad No Picture
$15
Two Ticket Payment with 1/2 Page Color Ad in Table Program
$500

Includes 2 seats with a 1/2 page color ad in Table Program

Platinum Level Sponsor
$15,000

The Platinum Level Sponsor package includes the following: 2 tables of 10 seats each for the presentation with best view location, 20 drink coupons, 10 ea. Anniversary

Tee shirts, prominent advertising at the event, choice of inside, centerfold or back cover, extra table programs as requested and special recognition at the program. In addition, you will be provided a 5 minute time slot in the program to promote your organization through video

presentation or guest speaker.

Gold Level Sponsor
$10,000

The Gold Level Sponsor package includes the following: 1 table of 10 seats for the 75th Annual Debutante Ball in prime (best view location), 10 drink coupons, extra table programs as requested, prominent advertising at the event, choice of inside or back inside cover.

Silver Level Sponsor
$5,000

The Silver Level Sponsor package includes the following: 1 table of 10 seats for the presentation (best view location), 10 drink coupons, extra table programs as requested, prominent advertising at the event and one inside full page ad.

Table Sponsor
$1,500

The Table Level Sponsor package includes 1 table of 10 seats for the presentation and a half page in the table program.

 

Debutante Alumni Ticket
$100

This is a discounted individual ticket.

Add a donation for The Owl Club of Denver

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!