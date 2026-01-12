Debutante Sydney Jefferson, 11th grade, Milford Mill Academy

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About this event
Make a DONATION directly to your Debutante's fundraising efforts using this option. Select 1 from the drop down. Enter the amount of your contribution in the DONATION box at the bottom of this page. No donor information will appear in the souvenir journal. However, the Debutante and her parent/guardian will be notified of your contribution.
Purchase one (1) ticket for the Precious Pearls Cotillion "Get Away" Raffle. Enter for a chance to win a $500 Southwest Gift Card. Proceeds from raffle tickets purchased on behalf of your Debutante go directly towards her awards.
Purchase three (3) tickets for the Precious Pearls Cotillion "Get Away" Raffle. Enter for 3 chances to win a $500 Southwest Gift Card! Proceeds from raffle tickets purchased on behalf of your Debutante go directly towards her awards.
Purchase seven (7) tickets for the Precious Pearls Cotillion "Get Away" Raffle. Enter for 7 chances to win a $500 Southwest Gift Card! Proceeds from raffle tickets purchased on behalf of your Debutante go directly towards her awards.
Purchase fifteen (15) tickets for the Precious Pearls Cotillion "Get Away" Raffle. Enter for 15 chances to win a $500 Southwest Gift Card! Proceeds from raffle tickets purchased on behalf of your Debutante go directly towards her awards.
Purchase one (1) ticket for the Precious Pearls Cotillion "Get Away" Raffle. Enter for a chance to win a $500 Marriott Gift Card!. Proceeds from raffle tickets purchased on behalf of your Debutante go directly towards her awards.
Purchase three (3) tickets for the Precious Pearls Cotillion "Get Away" Raffle. Enter for 3 chances to win a $500 Marriott Gift Card! Proceeds from raffle tickets purchased on behalf of your Debutante go directly towards her awards.
Purchase seven (7) tickets for the Precious Pearls Cotillion "Get Away" Raffle. Enter for 7 chances to win a $500 Marriott Gift Card! Proceeds from raffle tickets purchased on behalf of your Debutante go directly towards her awards.
Purchase fifteen (15) tickets for the Precious Pearls Cotillion "Get Away" Raffle. Enter for 15 chances to win a $500 Marriott Gift Card! Proceeds from raffle tickets purchased on behalf of your Debutante go directly towards her awards.
Fifteen (15) tickets are available, including child tickets.
Ages 12 and under. Please make sure these tickets are counted in your table of 10.
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