Ladies of Vision Charities, Inc.

Hosted by

Ladies of Vision Charities, Inc.

About this event

Debutante Sydney Jefferson, 11th grade, Milford Mill Academy

Martin's West

6817 Dogwood Rd, Baltimore, MD 21244, USA

Make a Debutante Donation item
Make a Debutante Donation
Free
Available until May 17

Make a DONATION directly to your Debutante's fundraising efforts using this option. Select 1 from the drop down. Enter the amount of your contribution in the DONATION box at the bottom of this page. No donor information will appear in the souvenir journal. However, the Debutante and her parent/guardian will be notified of your contribution.

Southwest Gift Card Raffle - 1 ticket item
Southwest Gift Card Raffle - 1 ticket
$10
Available until May 17

Purchase one (1) ticket for the Precious Pearls Cotillion "Get Away" Raffle. Enter for a chance to win a $500 Southwest Gift Card. Proceeds from raffle tickets purchased on behalf of your Debutante go directly towards her awards.

Southwest Gift Card Raffle - 3 tickets item
Southwest Gift Card Raffle - 3 tickets
$25
Available until May 17
This is a group ticket, it includes 3 tickets

Purchase three (3) tickets for the Precious Pearls Cotillion "Get Away" Raffle. Enter for 3 chances to win a $500 Southwest Gift Card! Proceeds from raffle tickets purchased on behalf of your Debutante go directly towards her awards.

Southwest Gift Card Raffle - 7 tickets item
Southwest Gift Card Raffle - 7 tickets
$50
Available until May 17
This is a group ticket, it includes 7 tickets

Purchase seven (7) tickets for the Precious Pearls Cotillion "Get Away" Raffle. Enter for 7 chances to win a $500 Southwest Gift Card! Proceeds from raffle tickets purchased on behalf of your Debutante go directly towards her awards.

Southwest Gift Card Raffle - 15 tickets item
Southwest Gift Card Raffle - 15 tickets
$100
Available until May 17
This is a group ticket, it includes 15 tickets

Purchase fifteen (15) tickets for the Precious Pearls Cotillion "Get Away" Raffle. Enter for 15 chances to win a $500 Southwest Gift Card! Proceeds from raffle tickets purchased on behalf of your Debutante go directly towards her awards.

Marriott Gift Card Raffle - 1 ticket item
Marriott Gift Card Raffle - 1 ticket
$10
Available until May 17

Purchase one (1) ticket for the Precious Pearls Cotillion "Get Away" Raffle. Enter for a chance to win a $500 Marriott Gift Card!. Proceeds from raffle tickets purchased on behalf of your Debutante go directly towards her awards.

Marriott Gift Card Raffle - 3 tickets item
Marriott Gift Card Raffle - 3 tickets
$25
Available until May 17
This is a group ticket, it includes 3 tickets

Purchase three (3) tickets for the Precious Pearls Cotillion "Get Away" Raffle. Enter for 3 chances to win a $500 Marriott Gift Card! Proceeds from raffle tickets purchased on behalf of your Debutante go directly towards her awards.

Marriott Gift Card Raffle - 7 tickets item
Marriott Gift Card Raffle - 7 tickets
$50
Available until May 17
This is a group ticket, it includes 7 tickets

Purchase seven (7) tickets for the Precious Pearls Cotillion "Get Away" Raffle. Enter for 7 chances to win a $500 Marriott Gift Card! Proceeds from raffle tickets purchased on behalf of your Debutante go directly towards her awards.

Marriott Gift Card Raffle - 15 tickets item
Marriott Gift Card Raffle - 15 tickets
$100
Available until May 17
This is a group ticket, it includes 15 tickets

Purchase fifteen (15) tickets for the Precious Pearls Cotillion "Get Away" Raffle. Enter for 15 chances to win a $500 Marriott Gift Card! Proceeds from raffle tickets purchased on behalf of your Debutante go directly towards her awards.

Cotillion Ball Ticket - Adult item
Cotillion Ball Ticket - Adult
$115
Available until May 17

Fifteen (15) tickets are available, including child tickets.

Cotillion Ball Ticket - Child item
Cotillion Ball Ticket - Child
$50
Available until May 17

Ages 12 and under. Please make sure these tickets are counted in your table of 10.

Add a donation for Ladies of Vision Charities, Inc.

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