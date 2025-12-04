Dec. 4 2025 ABTL Dinner program: "Jury Selection, Challenges to Eliminate ﻿ ﻿Implicit Bias, 231.7 and Beyond"

One ticket for an ABTL member paying by check.

NOTE: Because Zeffy only accepts checks for amounts >$1000, the price shown is $0 so you can circumvent the requirement to fill in a credit card # or bank information.

The actual price is $165/person.

Please make your check payable to ABTL NorCal Chapter and mail to:

663 S. Rancho Santa Fe Road #637

San Marcos, CA 92078.