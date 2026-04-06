Liberty's Station

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Liberty's Station

About this event

Dec. Pop Up Shops @ Liberty's Station

850 NW Broad St

Murfreesboro, TN 37129, USA

FRI Outdoor Booth: 10x10 item
FRI Outdoor Booth: 10x10
$25

Outdoor booths are 10'x10' and may include two chairs or you can bring your own. VENDOR AGREES: In addition to the booth fee, 10% of sales will be donated to Liberty's Station's training program at the close of sales each day. Canopies are recommended and must be weighted. Set up is to be completed by 9:15 am. Unloading is 8:30-9:00 then vehicles should be moved two rows away. Booths must stay open until 1:30p and cleaned up by 2:00p on your final day.

SAT Outdoor Booth: 10x10 item
SAT Outdoor Booth: 10x10
$25

Outdoor booths are 10'x10' and may include two chairs or you can bring your own. VENDOR AGREES: In addition to the booth fee, 10% of sales will be donated to Liberty's Station's training program at the close of sales each day. Canopies are recommended and must be weighted. Set up is to be completed by 9:15 am. Unloading is 8:30-9:00 then vehicles should be moved two rows away. Booths must stay open until 1:30p and cleaned up by 2:00p.

SAT KID Entrepreneurs (ages 5-12) Outdoor Booth item
SAT KID Entrepreneurs (ages 5-12) Outdoor Booth
$10

Kids’ outdoor booths are 10'x10' and we encourage you to bring your own chairs (we may have some available). VENDOR AGREES: In addition to the booth fee, 10% of sales will be donated to Liberty's Station's training program at the close of sales each day. Canopies are recommended and must be weighted. Set up is to be completed by 9:15 am. Unloading is 8:30-9:00 then vehicles should be moved two rows away. Booths must stay open until 1:30p and cleaned up by 2:00p.

FRI Indoor Booth: 8'w x 6'd item
FRI Indoor Booth: 8'w x 6'd
$25

This indoor booth includes a 6'x3' table and 2 chairs, or you can bring your own. VENDOR AGREES: In addition to the booth fee, 10% of sales will be donated to Liberty's Station's training program at the close of sales each day. Electricity is very limited and is first come first serve upon receipt of booth payment.
Set up is to be completed by 9:15 am. Unloading is 8:30-8:45 then vehicles should be moved two rows away. Booths must stay open until 1:30p and cleaned up by 2:00p on your final day.

SAT Indoor Booth: 8'w x 6'd item
SAT Indoor Booth: 8'w x 6'd
$25

This indoor booth includes a 6'x3' table and 2 chairs, or you can bring your own.
VENDOR AGREES: In addition to the booth fee, 10% of sales will be donated to Liberty's Station's training program at the close of sales each day. Electricity is very limited and is first come first serve upon receipt of booth payment.
Set up is to be completed by 9:15 am. Unloading is 8:30-8:45 then vehicles should be moved two rows away. Booths must stay open until 1:30p and cleaned up by 2:00p.

FRI Indoor Booth: 6'6"w x 5'd item
FRI Indoor Booth: 6'6"w x 5'd
$20

This indoor booth includes 2 chairs or you can bring your own. A table is NOT included for this size booth and only a standard card table or smaller is allowed. VENDOR AGREES: In addition to the booth fee, 10% of sales will be donated to Liberty's Station's training program at the close of sales each day. Electricity is very limited and is first come first serve upon receipt of booth payment.
Set up is to be completed by 9:15 am. Unloading is 8:30-8:45 then vehicles should be moved two rows away. Booths must stay open until 1:30p and cleaned up by 2:00p on your final day.

SAT Indoor Booth: 6'6"w x 5'd item
SAT Indoor Booth: 6'6"w x 5'd
$20

This indoor booth includes 2 chairs or you can bring your own. A table is NOT included for this size booth and only a standard card table or smaller is allowed. VENDOR AGREES: In addition to the booth fee, 10% of sales will be donated to Liberty's Station's training program at the close of sales each day. Electricity is very limited and is first come first serve upon receipt of booth payment.
Set up is to be completed by 9:15 am. Unloading is 8:30-8:45 then vehicles should be moved two rows away. Booths must stay open until 1:30p and cleaned up by 2:00p.

FRI Indoor LS FOOD TRUCK item
FRI Indoor LS FOOD TRUCK
$30

This indoor food truck only includes counter space, electric outlets, microwave, and refrigeration. You may bring minimal residential appliances such as crockpots, blenders, etc. (No friers. No exhaust.)
VENDOR AGREES: In addition to the vendor fee, 15% of sales will be donated to Liberty's Station's training program at the close of sales each day.
Set up is to be completed by 9:15 am. Unloading is 8:30-8:45 then vehicles should be moved two rows away. Booths must stay open until 1:30p and cleaned up by 2:00p on your final day.

SAT Indoor LS FOOD TRUCK item
SAT Indoor LS FOOD TRUCK
$30

This indoor food truck only includes counter space, electric outlets, microwave, and refrigeration. You may bring minimal residential appliances such as crockpots, blenders, etc. (No friers. No exhaust.)
VENDOR AGREES: In addition to the vendor fee, 15% of sales will be donated to Liberty's Station's training program at the close of sales each day.
Set up is to be completed by 9:15 am. Unloading is 8:30-8:45 then vehicles should be moved two rows away. Booths must stay open until 1:30p and cleaned up by 2:00p.

FRI FOOD TRUCK item
FRI FOOD TRUCK
$40

VENDOR AGREES: In addition to the vendor fee, 15% of sales will be donated to Liberty's Station's training program at the close of sales each day.
Set up is to be completed by 9:15 am. Unloading is 8:30-9:00 then extra vehicles should be moved two rows away. Booths must stay open until 1:30p and cleaned up by 2:00p on your final day. (Deposit is nonrefundable)

SAT FOOD TRUCK item
SAT FOOD TRUCK
$40

VENDOR AGREES: In addition to the vendor fee, 15% of sales will be donated to Liberty's Station's training program at the close of sales each day.
Set up is to be completed by 9:15 am. Unloading is 8:30-9:00 then extra vehicles should be moved two rows away. Booths must stay open until 1:30p and cleaned up by 2:00p. (Deposit is nonrefundable)

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