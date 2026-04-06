Dec. Pop Up Shops @ Liberty's Station

This indoor booth includes 2 chairs or you can bring your own. A table is NOT included for this size booth and only a standard card table or smaller is allowed. VENDOR AGREES: In addition to the booth fee, 10% of sales will be donated to Liberty's Station's training program at the close of sales each day. Electricity is very limited and is first come first serve upon receipt of booth payment.

Set up is to be completed by 9:15 am. Unloading is 8:30-8:45 then vehicles should be moved two rows away. Booths must stay open until 1:30p and cleaned up by 2:00p on your final day.