Dustin Cumbie Benefit G223 Raffle

Anyone who knew Dustin Cumbie knew that he was an avid outdoorsman, and a sportsman. Ikon weapons out of North Carolina, has felt this great loss and has graciously donated a micro Galil G223 5.56 caliber pistol in cerakoted coyote, tan and black to be raffled off in honor of Dustin. This gun was recently featured in NSSF SHOT show in Las Vegas, Nevada as a demo gun. This is a great addition for any sportsman’s or collector. 100% OF ALL TICKET SALES will go to Kassi and the boys during this difficult time of transition. Please help us honor Dustin by purchasing a raffle ticket benefiting the Cumbie family in his absence. The pistol is being hosted by Echo 6 Weapons in Aynor, SC if you would like to see it in person, in their showroom. YOU MUST BE 21 years old or older AND be a resident of South Carolina to be the winner of this raffle prize. One single ticket will be drawn as the winner on Monday May 6th, 2024 at 5:00pm (EST).





Gun specs:

Barrel Length: 8.3 in

Caliber/Gauge: 5.56x45mm NATO

Finish: Coyote Tan Cerakote

Action: Semi-Auto

FFL: Yes

Country of Mfg.: Israel