Decades En Rouge: The Gala Silent Auction

Starting bid
Whether you’re tailgating, camping, or hosting a backyard hangout, this Tailgate & Outdoor Fun Basket brings the essentials for easy setup, comfy seating, and serious snack style—finished off with a Woodford Reserve Whiskey Gift Set for a top-shelf toast. It’s the perfect bundle for sports fans and outdoor lovers who know how to do fun right.
Total Value: $250
Sponsored by Broward County Alumnae Chapter: Diamonds
Starting bid
Create your own at-home tea lounge with this delightful Tea Lover’s Cozy Collection. Featuring premium loose-leaf sampler sets, soothing blends, elegant brewing tools, and a Starbucks gift card, this basket is perfect for quiet mornings, self-care evenings, or sharing a warm cup with friends.
Total Value: $160
Sponsored by Broward County Alumnae Chapter: Opal
Starting bid
Celebrate a new arrival with this thoughtfully packed Baby Essentials Mega Basket—a perfect head start for parents, filled with trusted, high-quality must-haves from newborn bath time to feeding, soothing, and safe travel. This bundle covers the everyday basics and the “wow, we really needed that!” gear—making it an ideal baby shower gift or new-parent lifesaver.
Total Value: $250
Sponsored by Broward County Alumnae Chapter: Rubies
Starting bid
Help a student start their next chapter in comfort and style with this Off to College Basket, packed with practical must-haves for dorm or apartment living. From bath-time organization and cozy towels to a quiet fan, quality flatware, and a portable speaker for study breaks, this bundle makes moving in (and settling in) so much easier.
Total Value: $190
Sponsored by Broward County Alumnae Chapter: Topaz/Amber
Starting bid
Enjoy a delicious night out with a Chima gift card—perfect for an elevated dining experience—paired with bottles of wine to keep the celebration going. Whether you’re planning a romantic dinner, a friends’ night out, or a well-deserved treat, this bundle brings together great food and great pours.
Total Value: $300
Sponsored by Chima and Aquamarine
Starting bid
Harley-Davidson's Bar and Shield means freedom and individuality. This gift basket embodies that promise for the person who loves to entertain.
Wooden Charcuterie set with knives and cheese cutter, bottle opener, bottle stopper
Crystal Whiskey Set with two glasses, branded ice cubes, tongs
Leather Flask set with two shot glasses
Mini Camping Grill/Cooler combo.
Total Value: $350
Sponsored by Harley Davidson
Starting bid
Handmade handbag inspired by the steadfastness of women who take pride in expressing themselves without succumbing to the ebb and flow of fashion fads and trends.
Total Value: $300
Sponsored by Eboni Sanon
Starting bid
Dionne H.E. Polite is a Guyanese-American, self-taught visual artist based in the Miami/South Florida area, known for vibrant acrylic paintings celebrating Black identity, Caribbean culture, family history, resilience, and South Florida life.
Total Value: $300
Sponsored by Dionne Polite
Starting bid
Timeless Elegance at your fingertips! This item features a Ferragamo designer ring, known for its elegant craftsmanship and timeless style. A refined accessory suitable for everyday wear or special occasions.
Total Value: $325
Sponsored by Ferragamo
Starting bid
Ole Smokey 12 Days of Moonshine Gift Set;
Bulleit Bourbon, Ice Mold, Crown Royal and Flask Gift Set
Total Value: $300
Sponsored by Publix
Starting bid
Grey Goose Vodka/Martini Set; Teremana Reposado
Total Value: $300
Sponsored by Publix
Starting bid
Autographed baseball- Former Marlins Catcher Charles Johnson AND Four (4) Florida Marlins game tickets for an exciting day at the ballpark. Enjoy the crack of the bat, the energy of the crowd, and a fun-filled outing for family or friends—baseball memories guaranteed!
Total Value: $200
Sponsored by Florida Marlins
Starting bid
Indulge in a glamorous self-care experience with this Mary Kay Beauty Basket, featuring a curated collection of premium skincare and cosmetic favorites. Whether you’re refreshing your daily routine or elevating your glow for special occasions, this bundle offers something for every beauty lover.
This basket includes a curated selection of Mary Kay skincare and cosmetic products.
Total Value: $300
Starting bid
Step into unmistakable luxury with these Christian Louboutin designer shoes in size 11. Famous for their iconic red soles and runway-ready craftsmanship, Louboutins elevate every outfit—whether it’s a night out, a special event, or anytime you want to bring high-fashion confidence to the room.
Total Value: $795
Sponsored by BCAC Soror
Starting bid
Celebrate sisterhood, style, and inspiration with this Delta Sigma Theta–themed personalized stationery set paired with two custom canvas art pieces. Designed with a unique mix of casual elegance, motivation, and social conversation starters, these items make everyday note-writing and home décor feel fun, engaging, and deeply meaningful.
Total Value: $150
Sponsored by Effie's Paper: Stationery & Whatnot
Starting bid
Step into effortless style with a pair of authentic Ray Ban sunglasses, the gold standard of timeless eyewear. Known for signature design and dependable sun protection, these shades add instant polish to any outfit—whether you’re beach-bound, brunching, or just out shining all day.
Total Value: $200
Sponsored by Ray Ban
Starting bid
Set the stage for the perfect night in (or out!) with this Movie & Date Night Basket. Start with dinner at a favorite restaurant, cozy up for a film, then sweeten the evening with a chocolate fondue treat, romantic rose-scented candles, and elegant champagne flutes. It’s everything you need for a memorable, feel-good night together.
Total Value: $240
Sponsored by Broward County Alumnae Chapter: Garnet
Starting bid
Bring home a striking piece of cultural expression with this custom wall art signed by acclaimed folk artist Floyd Gordon. Known for vibrant color, storytelling scenes, and a warm, timeless style rooted in the Southern Black experience, Gordon’s works are sought after by collectors and art lovers alike. This signed piece is a refined statement for any home or office—beautiful on its own and meaningful in the story it carries.
Total Value: $150
Sponsored by Floyd Gordon
Starting bid
Private Class for 20 People
Two-Hour Class
Local Total Wine & More
FAMU grad owned brands: Set of 2 snake wine glasses, FANG Vodka, Herring Hill Family Vineyards Rose, Cabernet, Merlot
Value: $600
Sponsored by Broward County FAMU Alumni Association & Total Wine and More
Starting bid
FAMU Paraphenalia: Pillow, FAMU Ornament, Blanket, His/Hers Pajama Bottoms, FAMU Balloon Glasses set.
Total Value: $300
Sponsored by Broward County FAMU Alumni Association
Starting bid
Iconic Style, Effortless Glamour! Wrap yourself in timeless sophistication with this Gucci designer scarf—a classic statement piece that instantly elevates any look. With signature Gucci style and luxe craftsmanship, it’s the perfect accessory for chic everyday wear, travel flair, or a polished finishing touch for special occasions.
Total Value: $350
Sponsored by Gucci
Starting bid
This adorable, practical baby bundle brings together trusted essentials for comfort, feeding, soothing, and safe travel. Perfect for new parents, baby showers, or anyone welcoming a little one, this set covers the basics with high-quality brands families love.
Total Value: $150
Sponsored by Broward County Alumnae Chapter: Rubies
Starting bid
This is a Romero Britto print. These
aren't being produced anymore. The piece
comes custom mat and framed.
Retail Value: $400
Starting bid
Reveal Your Smoothest, Brightest Skin!
This Cozy Self-Care Basket wraps you in warmth from head to toe with plush essentials for relaxation at home—then tops it off with a rejuvenating Quench Aesthetics facial for that fresh, radiant glow. It’s the perfect reset for busy minds and tired bodies. A radiant refresh with dermaplaning paired with a powerful enzymatic and AHA brightener. This luxe skin-smoothing service gently removes dull surface buildup and peach fuzz, then delivers targeted brightening—leaving you with an instantly clearer, softer, and glowing complexion.Dermaplaning + Powerful enzymatic and AHA brightener. The result is an immediately brighter, glowing complexion.Treat yourself (or someone you love) to the ultimate comfort-and-care combo.
Total Value: $250
Sponsored by Quench Estehetics/Amethyst
Starting bid
AncestryDNA® Kit
Detailed Ethnicity Report
Discover Genetic Relatives
All Access Membership
Family History Subscription
Ancestry® Records Access
DNA Inheritance Suite and 75+ DNA Traits Access
African Clothing Dress
Bag and Matching Pool Hat African Clothing Dress. Bag and Matching Pool Hat
African painting
Total Value: $350
Sponsored by African Ancestry
Starting bid
Carry your essentials in timeless British elegance with this Burberry designer wallet. Featuring the brand’s iconic style and quality craftsmanship, this sophisticated piece is perfect for daily use while adding a touch of luxury to every outing.
Total Value: $250
Sponsored by Burberry
Starting bid
Turn everyday coffee into a cozy café experience with this Coffee Lover’s Basket—packed with a hot & iced single-serve coffee maker, gourmet ground coffee samplers, flavorful syrups, and all the fun accessories to complete your home coffee station. Top it off with a Starbucks Holiday Gift Card for a festive treat on the go!
Total Value: $160
Sponsored by Broward County Alumnae Chapter: Opal
Starting bid
Starting bid
Emilio Pucci: bold, fashion-forward statement design. High-quality lenses for stylish sun protection
Total Value: $200
Sponsored by Pucci
Starting bid
Wine tasting for 4 people and 5 bottles of Coopers Hawk Wine
Total Value: $260
Sponsored by Cooper’s Hawk Winery
Starting bid
Press your luck with this exclusive lottery scratch-off board offering a blend of anticipation, fun, and the thrill of potentially uncovering instant prizes. Just in time for the holidays!
Total Value: $100
Sponsored by Kendle Snead
Starting bid
Elevate your evening with a gift card to Laudy Bar, Fort Lauderdale’s chic destination for craft cocktails, curated wines, and elevated small plates. Whether you're unwinding after work or celebrating a special occasion, Laudy Bar offers a stylish, welcoming atmosphere perfect for conversation and connection.
Sip something bold, savor something unexpected, and enjoy the vibrant energy of one of South Florida’s favorite upscale lounges. "This package includes VIP admission to an upcoming Lauderhill Live performance at the Lauderhill Performing Arts Center. Enjoy priority seating and exclusive access as part of this dynamic showcase of music, comedy, and cultural entertainment.
Total Value: $360
Sponsored by Laudy Bar & Lauderhill Live
Starting bid
This service will provide a family with a 1.5 hour session on guidance to ensure their child is on the track to be college ready no matter the age. If a child is in 6-12th grades there will be strategic advice provided for middle & high school years.
Total Value: $225
Sponsored by The Guidance Collaborative
Starting bid
This certificate entitles the winner to a SoFlashy Photo Booth rental—perfect for weddings, parties, or corporate events. Includes setup, props, and digital photo sharing to capture fun, candid moments with style.
Value: $500
Sponsored by SoFlashy Photobooth
Starting bid
This certificate is valid for 2-night accommodations at the Loews Atlanta Hotel, located in the heart of Midtown. It may be applied toward room charges and applicable hotel services, as outlined by the property.
Total Value: $1000
Sponsored by Loews Atlanta
Starting bid
Our Grand Luxe megayacht, Florida’s only five-star megayacht, for an unforgettable night on Biscayne Bay. At four times the size of any other NYE vessel, Seafair offers spacious decks, marble interiors, private lounges, and the city’s largest skydeck for unbeatable views of the midnight fireworks. Unlike many yacht parties, Seafair welcomes friends, couples, families, and children of all ages — making it the most inclusive luxury celebration in the city.
A Gourmet Dining Experience
Seafair is far from a typical “party cruise.” Enjoy a culinary journey worthy of the world’s finest hotels, with creative hors d’oeuvres, prime USDA and Wagyu beef, globally sourced seafood, and Michelin-quality selections. All tickets include premium wines and spirits, with super-premium options and caviar available for an extra touch of luxury.
Entertainment Across Every Deck
The Grand Luxe offers unmatched entertainment: dazzling carnival performers, live jazz in our new club, Caribbean steel bands, DJ sets, and elegant violin and piano performances. At midnight, Miami’s spectacular fireworks light up the sky — best viewed from Seafair’s expansive skydeck.
VIP Experience
For those seeking an elevated evening, VIP tickets include early boarding at 7:45 PM, a private reception with exclusive hors d’oeuvres and upgraded champagne from 8–9 PM, and access to the Captain’s Lounge featuring a connoisseur bar. Boarding Time Reminder: Please arrive at the venue at least 20 minutes before boarding. The yacht will depart promptly for a spectacular evening cruise. Join us at Miami’s most prestigious New Year’s Eve celebration and welcome 2026 in true Seafair style.
Retail Value: $2,000
Starting bid
Double header match-up 12:30pm FSU vs UMass, 2:30pm Returning National Champion UF vs George Washington, Amerant Bank Arena, Sunrise, FL
Total Value: $125
Sponsored by Orange Bowl Committee
Starting bid
Experience the Magic of Miami City Ballet*
Enjoy two premium seats to a Miami City Ballet performance* of your choice during the 2025/26 season—plus exclusive access to the Patrons Lounge, where you’ll enjoy a private, elevated pre-show experience. From the moment the curtain rises, you’ll be transported by world-class artistry and breathtaking storytelling from one of the nation’s leading ballet companies.
Total Value: $250
Sponsored by Miami Ballet
Starting bid
Comprehensive Whole-Body Biometric Assessment – a personalized baseline evaluation to guide each individual’s wellness journey.
One Premium NAD+ IV Infusion (500mg, $699 value) – enhances cellular energy, focus, and recovery for optimized performance and longevity.
Essential Multivitamin (Men & Women, $49 value) – supports daily energy, immune health, and nutrient balance.
BURN Supplement ($49 value) – assists metabolism and helps minimize carbohydrate absorption.
3-Month GLP-1 Medical Weight-Loss Jumpstart (Semaglutide, $900 value) – includes the first three doses (up to 3ml total). Labs and medical visit required to participate and are not included.
One Area of Fat-Dissolving Injections ($299 value) – targets resistant fat to enhance body contour and confidence.
Total Value: $2200
Sponsored by Belfon Health & Aesthetics
Starting bid
1 hour retouched photoshoot. Includes 20 retouched digital photos or 3 hours of event photography with unlimited digital photos in gallery.
Total Value: $450
Sponsored by JaiSimone Photography
Starting bid
Plan with Purpose, Build with Confidence! This certificate entitles the winner to a financial consultation with a representative from Fairchild Financial Services. Services may include guidance on budgeting, retirement planning, insurance, or other personal finance topics, as outlined by the provider.
Total Value: $350
Sponsored by Fairchild Financial Services
Starting bid
This certificate is valid for a 1-night stay at the Marriott Coral Springs Hotel & Convention Center, located near golf courses, shopping, and local attractions. Includes standard accommodations and amenities as outlined by the hotel. Delight in a culinary experience at Bonefish Grill.
Total Value: $230
Sponsored by Marriott - Coral Springs & Bonefish Grill
Starting bid
Whether you’re marking a special occasion or simply treating yourselves to a memorable night out, this Private Dinner for Two offers a delicious, chef-crafted experience centered on bold flavors and elevated hospitality. Sit back, savor each course, and enjoy a dining moment made just for you.
Total Value: $300
Sponsored by Mary’s Catering
Starting bid
A thoughtfully curated experience designed to help women restore balance, energy, and connection while embracing every stage of womanhood with confidence.
Includes:
Oxytocin Drops ($90 value) – promotes calm, connection, and intimacy by enhancing the body’s natural bonding and relaxation response.
NAKD Women’s Enhancement Supplement ($45 value) – supports hormonal balance, vitality, and feminine energy.
Scream Cream ($90 value) – a gentle, physician-compounded topical that improves circulation and sensation to enhance comfort and intimacy.
“Radiant Woman” IV Drip ($250 value) – revitalizes hydration, boosts circulation, and restores overall energy and wellness.
Total Value: $500
Sponsored by Belfon Health & Aesthetics
Starting bid
Enjoy 7-10 nights lodging accommodations at your choice of Antigua, Panama, or Barbados. You will be responsible for airfare. Vacation packages are subject to exclusions and restrictions. Refer to the fine print for details.
Total Value: $3100 - $5200
Sponsored by Elite Islands Resort
Starting bid
Enjoy an unforgettable adventure with four (4) passes to Zoo Miami—one of Florida’s top attractions and a perfect destination for all ages. Spend the day exploring amazing animal habitats, learning about wildlife conservation, and making memories together in the sunshine.
Total Value: $100
Sponsored by: Zoo Miami
Starting bid
Enjoy an unforgettable adventure filled play day for four (4) Activity passes plus Arcade Game Cards. Each guests has the option to choose from Laser Tag, Mini Golf, Roller Skating, VR, or Ropes Course.
Total Value: $200
Sponsored by: Xtreme Action Park
Starting bid
Enjoy 7-10 nights lodging accommodations at your choice of Antigua, Panama, or Barbados. You will be responsible for airfare. Vacation packages are subject to exclusions and restrictions. Refer to the fine print for details.
Total Value: $3100 - $5200
Sponsored by Elite Islands Resort
Starting bid
This is a signed 8x10 photo
of Mike Tyson. It comes with a certificate
of authenticity. The piece comes custom
framed.
Retail Value: $450
Starting bid
Miami Heat 3 time NBA champion
Dwyane Wade has signed this 8x10 photo.
It comes with a certificate of authenticity.
The display comes custom framed.
Retail Value: $575
Starting bid
This is a photo of Kobe Bryant. Included
is an autographed 8x10 photo. It has been
forensically authenticated. This must have
piece comes custom framed.
Retail Value: $1,100
Starting bid
This is a signed 16x20 photo of
Dwyane Wade and Lebron James. It comes
with a certificate of authenticity. The photo
comes matted in a basketball mat and framed.
Retail Value: $1,500
Starting bid
The Greatest- Boxing legend Muhammad Ali
has autographed these boxing trunks. This
one of a kind piece comes custom framed.
Retail Value : $3,000
