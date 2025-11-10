Decades En Rouge: The Gala Silent Auction

Our Grand Luxe megayacht, Florida’s only five-star megayacht, for an unforgettable night on Biscayne Bay. At four times the size of any other NYE vessel, Seafair offers spacious decks, marble interiors, private lounges, and the city’s largest skydeck for unbeatable views of the midnight fireworks. Unlike many yacht parties, Seafair welcomes friends, couples, families, and children of all ages — making it the most inclusive luxury celebration in the city.



A Gourmet Dining Experience

Seafair is far from a typical “party cruise.” Enjoy a culinary journey worthy of the world’s finest hotels, with creative hors d’oeuvres, prime USDA and Wagyu beef, globally sourced seafood, and Michelin-quality selections. All tickets include premium wines and spirits, with super-premium options and caviar available for an extra touch of luxury.



Entertainment Across Every Deck

The Grand Luxe offers unmatched entertainment: dazzling carnival performers, live jazz in our new club, Caribbean steel bands, DJ sets, and elegant violin and piano performances. At midnight, Miami’s spectacular fireworks light up the sky — best viewed from Seafair’s expansive skydeck.



VIP Experience

For those seeking an elevated evening, VIP tickets include early boarding at 7:45 PM, a private reception with exclusive hors d’oeuvres and upgraded champagne from 8–9 PM, and access to the Captain’s Lounge featuring a connoisseur bar. Boarding Time Reminder: Please arrive at the venue at least 20 minutes before boarding. The yacht will depart promptly for a spectacular evening cruise. Join us at Miami’s most prestigious New Year’s Eve celebration and welcome 2026 in true Seafair style.





