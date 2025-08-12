DECADE IN THE DUST

Hosted by
About this event
I'm late to the party!
A camp pass is mandatory for everyone camping with Celtic Chaos. You are committed to do 2 volunteer shifts
* Two tasty meals a day (meat, veggie & dietary needs welcome) * One of the best sound stages in BRC
*Showers (BOW: Bring Own Water)
* Bertie’s Irish Bar
* Tea room + shady chill space
* Celtic Chaos welcome gift
* Power hook-up (additional)
* Optional shiftpod w/ AC rental
* Fun & games: Paddy’s Day on the Playa, Playa Olympics + more
Enjoy a shiftpod set up for you with AC and power. Shiftpods are unfurnished. A camp pass is required for EVERYONE staying in your Shiftpod.
A camp pass is required for EVERYONE staying in your RV.
A camp pass is required for EVERYONE staying in your RV
Let’s get you powered up!
Bringing a Shiftpod or tent? Add a 20-amp power supply to your setup, perfect for running electronics, air conditioning, or charging your e-bikes.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!