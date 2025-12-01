MSTM Partners in Education

Decades of Devil Pride - MSTM PIE Fundraiser 2026

4053 Kirkwood St

Prole, IA 50229

Single Ticket
$50

Your individual ticket includes dinner and decadent desserts, access to our live auction, and complimentary keg beer while supplies last. Good people. Great pours.

Whole Table (Seats 8)
$400
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Bring your crew and make a night of it! A full-table purchase reserves seating for your eight-person group on either the main floor or upstairs. Tables are assigned in order of purchase, so grabbing yours early means better bragging rights… er, seating.


Your table includes dinner and decadent desserts for your group, access to our live auction, and complimentary keg beer while supplies last. That's worth a toast or two if you ask us.

VIP Table (Seats 8)
$600
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Lock in seats with your favorite eight people and level up the night with our VIP experience!

Enjoy premier parking and early entry during your private VIP Hour (starting at 5 p.m.), with plenty of time to snap pre-event photos before the party kicks off.


VIP tables also include main-floor seating for your group at a themed table with keepsake drinkware to take home, eight drink tickets, dinner and decadent desserts, access to our live auction, and complimentary keg beer while supplies last. Plus, memories are just better when they're VIP.


