Decades of Devil Pride - MSTM PIE Fundraiser 2026

Your individual ticket includes dinner and decadent desserts, access to our live auction, and complimentary keg beer while supplies last. Good people. Great pours.
Bring your crew and make a night of it! A full-table purchase reserves seating for your eight-person group on either the main floor or upstairs. Tables are assigned in order of purchase, so grabbing yours early means better bragging rights… er, seating.
Your table includes dinner and decadent desserts for your group, access to our live auction, and complimentary keg beer while supplies last. That's worth a toast or two if you ask us.
Lock in seats with your favorite eight people and level up the night with our VIP experience!
Enjoy premier parking and early entry during your private VIP Hour (starting at 5 p.m.), with plenty of time to snap pre-event photos before the party kicks off.
VIP tables also include main-floor seating for your group at a themed table with keepsake drinkware to take home, eight drink tickets, dinner and decadent desserts, access to our live auction, and complimentary keg beer while supplies last. Plus, memories are just better when they're VIP.
