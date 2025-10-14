Arts, Absolutely!

DeCarlia Smith's Mother's 85th Birthday Party 11-8-25 4pm-9pm

11715 Rainwood Rd Suite A1

Little Rock, AR 72212, USA

B.A.X. Theater Deposit
$150

2 left!

The deposit reserves your date and is deducted from the total booking cost. There are no refunds for deposits or any fees paid to BH Event Center (Arts, Absolutely!) Please note that you are responsible for any and all damages that occur while occupying our space.

B.A.X. Theater Saturday Rental Remaining Balance due
$350

2 left!

Four hours Saturday Nov. 5th, 2025 B.A.X Theater rental from 4:00 pm to 9:00pm. Liquor isn't permitted to be served during your event. There are no refunds for deposits or any fees paid to BH Event Center (Arts, Absolutely!) Please note that you are responsible for any and all damages that occur while occupying our space.

B.A.X. Theater Saturday Rental Full Payment Option
$500

2 left!

Four hours Saturday Nov. 5th, 2025 B.A.X Theater rental from 4:00 pm to 9:00pm. Liquor isn't permitted to be served during your event. There are no refunds for deposits or any fees paid to BH Event Center (Arts, Absolutely!) Please note that you are responsible for any and all damages that occur while occupying our space.


