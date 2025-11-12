December 2025 Hoagie Sale

Hoages are provided to us by Marianna's Fundrasing and are absolutly DELICIOUS!!





These will be 14 inch Italian Hoagies and include the following:

-Ham

-Capicola

-Genoa Salama

-Pepperoni

-Provolone Cheese

As well as the following toppings each sealed separatly

-Mild Pepper Rings

-Lettuce

-Tomatoes

-Onions

-Italian Dressing





Pick Up will be at the Carmichaels Fire Department on Saturday, Decemer 13th, 2025 from 10am to 1pm. Presold hoagies MUST be picked up at the Fire Department.