December 2025 Hoagie Sale

Hosted by
About this event
Hoages are provided to us by Marianna's Fundrasing and are absolutly DELICIOUS!!
These will be 14 inch Italian Hoagies and include the following:
-Ham
-Capicola
-Genoa Salama
-Pepperoni
-Provolone Cheese
As well as the following toppings each sealed separatly
-Mild Pepper Rings
-Lettuce
-Tomatoes
-Onions
-Italian Dressing
Pick Up will be at the Carmichaels Fire Department on Saturday, Decemer 13th, 2025 from 10am to 1pm. Presold hoagies MUST be picked up at the Fire Department.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!