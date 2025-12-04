National Association of Certified Professional Midwives

Hosted by

National Association of Certified Professional Midwives

About this event

Sales closed

December 2025 NACPM Auction

Laborite Moon Necklace item
Laborite Moon Necklace
$25

Starting bid

Laborite Moon Necklace – Mix of steel moon crescents and Laborite pendant. Inspired by the waters and moon shapes of my home in Hawaii. This is strong statement piece with labordite associated with transformation, spiritual growth, intuition, and protection, acting as a "stone of transformation" that can enhance psychic abilities and shield the aura

Honey Bee Earrings item
Honey Bee Earrings
$25

Starting bid

Honey Bee Earrings: Mix of Brass and Copper Earring: Inspired by the Busy Bee life Midwives lead and the Honey Combs worker bees create to house baby bees. A very similar pairs of earrings were gifted to Rhonda Lee Grantham of Center for Indigenous Midwifery and Cassaundra Jah, Executive Director of NACPM.

Selenite Lotus Earrings item
Selenite Lotus Earrings
$25

Starting bid

Selenite Lotus Earrings: Mixed Brass and Copper Earring with a Pearl Connector and Selenite Bar adorned with by lotus flower. Selenite offers boundary earth medicine and pearls offer the enhancement of wisdom, and inner transformation. They are believed to promote calmness, balance, and emotional healing, and to connect to the energy of the Moon and the sea, representing feminine qualities like intuition and nurturing. A pair of these earrings were gifted to fellow board member and midwife of Blessed Hands Midwifery, Binta Niang, MS, CPM, LM

Midwife Earrings item
Midwife Earrings
$25

Starting bid

Midwife Earrings: Mix of silver plated brass, gold plated links and pregnant pendant at the end. Inspired by the need for Midwives! These are an original pair and one of kind pair.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!