December 2025 NACPM Auction

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Laborite Moon Necklace – Mix of steel moon crescents and Laborite pendant. Inspired by the waters and moon shapes of my home in Hawaii. This is strong statement piece with labordite associated with transformation, spiritual growth, intuition, and protection, acting as a "stone of transformation" that can enhance psychic abilities and shield the aura
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Honey Bee Earrings: Mix of Brass and Copper Earring: Inspired by the Busy Bee life Midwives lead and the Honey Combs worker bees create to house baby bees. A very similar pairs of earrings were gifted to Rhonda Lee Grantham of Center for Indigenous Midwifery and Cassaundra Jah, Executive Director of NACPM.
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Selenite Lotus Earrings: Mixed Brass and Copper Earring with a Pearl Connector and Selenite Bar adorned with by lotus flower. Selenite offers boundary earth medicine and pearls offer the enhancement of wisdom, and inner transformation. They are believed to promote calmness, balance, and emotional healing, and to connect to the energy of the Moon and the sea, representing feminine qualities like intuition and nurturing. A pair of these earrings were gifted to fellow board member and midwife of Blessed Hands Midwifery, Binta Niang, MS, CPM, LM
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Midwife Earrings: Mix of silver plated brass, gold plated links and pregnant pendant at the end. Inspired by the need for Midwives! These are an original pair and one of kind pair.
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