December 2025 NACPM Auction

Selenite Lotus Earrings: Mixed Brass and Copper Earring with a Pearl Connector and Selenite Bar adorned with by lotus flower. Selenite offers boundary earth medicine and pearls offer the enhancement of wisdom, and inner transformation. They are believed to promote calmness, balance, and emotional healing, and to connect to the energy of the Moon and the sea, representing feminine qualities like intuition and nurturing. A pair of these earrings were gifted to fellow board member and midwife of Blessed Hands Midwifery, Binta Niang, MS, CPM, LM