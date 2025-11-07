Florida State Leadership Conference

Hosted by

Florida State Leadership Conference

About this event

Sales closed

December 28th In-person MIP Training Area 1

Historic District

1830 W King St, Quincy, FL 32351, USA

Certification Training - MIP ONLY
$20

Participants will attend In Person MIP Certification Training (Zetas Only)


🗓️ Registration Deadline: Sunday, December 21, 2025, at 11:59 PM or once capacity reaches 150 participants, whichever comes first.


Participants must arrive at least 15 minutes prior to the start time. 


Light refreshments are included for all attendees.


No refunds will be given. You may transfer your registration.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!