December 6th SAES Staff CFA
Market Salad with grilled (cold) filet
$11
Sliced grilled chicken breast served on a fresh bed of mixed greens, topped with crumbled blue cheese and a mix of red and green apples, strawberries and blueberries. Prepared fresh daily. Served with Harvest Nut Granola and Roasted Almonds. Comes with Zesty Apple Cider Vinaigrette.
Cobb Salad with Nuggets
$11
Chick-fil-A® Nuggets, freshly breaded and pressure-cooked, sliced and served on a fresh bed of mixed greens, topped with roasted corn kernels, a blend of shredded Monterey Jack and Cheddar cheeses, crumbled bacon, sliced hard-boiled egg and grape tomatoes. Prepared fresh daily. Served with Charred Tomato and Crispy Red Bell Peppers. Pairs well with Avocado Lime Ranch dressing.
Spicy Southwest with (cold) Filet
$11
Slices of grilled spicy chicken breast served on a fresh bed of mixed greens, topped with grape tomatoes, a blend of Monterey Jack and Cheddar cheeses, and a zesty combination of roasted corn, black beans, poblano chiles, and red bell peppers. Prepared fresh daily. Served with Seasoned Tortilla Strips and Chili Lime Pepitas. Pairs well with Creamy Salsa dressing.
Grilled Deluxe Chicken Sandwich
$8
A lemon-herb marinated boneless breast of chicken, grilled for a tender and juicy backyard-smoky taste, served on a toasted multigrain bun with green leaf lettuce and tomato. The grilled chicken sandwich pairs well with Honey Roasted BBQ sauce.
CFA Deluxe Sandwich with American Cheese
$7
A boneless breast of chicken seasoned to perfection, freshly breaded, pressure cooked in 100% refined peanut oil and served on a toasted, buttered bun with dill pickle chips, green leaf lettuce, tomato and American cheese.
3 ct. Chick-n- Strips
$7
Medium Waffle Fries
$3
