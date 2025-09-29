Holiday - Brushstrokes & Burros Painting Workshop

Paint, Sip, & Support: A Donkey-Inspired Holiday Art Workshop!

Connect with nature and our gentle rescued donkeys at Rancho Burro Donkey Sanctuary.

Local Artist, Terry Greene, will guide you in creating your own expressive painting, while you enjoy local wines form Talley Vineyards and a delicious lunch and dessert donated by Giuseppe's Restaurant.

Your participation directly supports our donkeys' and mules' care.

Limited easels available!

21+ only.