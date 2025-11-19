Terms of Service – December Chapter Meeting Luncheon

By completing your registration, you agree to the following:

1. All Sales Final: Tickets for the December Chapter Meeting Luncheon are non-refundable and non-transferable.

2. Member Attendance: This event is intended for members of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated®, Delta Mu Omega Chapter, unless otherwise stated.

3. Event Changes: The chapter reserves the right to adjust event details, including time, location, or program, if necessary. Any updates will be communicated promptly.

4. Conduct: Attendees are expected to uphold the standards, decorum, and sisterly spirit of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated®.

5. Photography: Photos and videos may be taken at the event and used for chapter communications or archives. Attendance grants permission for such use.

6. Health & Safety: By attending, you acknowledge responsibility for your personal well-being and agree to follow any venue or chapter safety guidelines.





Thank you for your cooperation. We look forward to celebrating with you!



