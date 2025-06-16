Apogee Education Foundation

Apogee Education Foundation's Legends for Leaders Gala

3354 Co Rd 236

Liberty Hill, TX 78642, USA

Trailblazer Plate
$1,000

$1,000: Funds 1 month of scholarship. Includes 1 plate ticket (FMV $150), program listing. Total FMV: $150; $850 deductible. Consult your tax advisor.

couples ticket
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

$1,500: Funds 1.5 months of scholarship. Includes 2 plates ticket (FMV $150), program listing. Total FMV: $150; $850 deductible. Consult your tax advisor.

Catalyst Champion
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

As a Catalyst Champion, you ignite four months of transformative scholarship support, equipping a young leader to thrive. Enjoy VIP gala access for 4, a chance to connect with Tim or Matt, and a spotlight on your generosity with a program listing. This package celebrates your catalytic role, with the majority fueling our mission. No goods or services are provided beyond the FMV listed.

Pioneer Fuel Premium Plate
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Power eight months of scholarship growth for a young leader (2/3rds of $15,000), including gala entry for 4, premium seating, and recognition in event materials—perfect for bold contributors.

Visonary Leader VIP Plate
$15,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Fund a full year of scholarship impact for a young leader ($15,000), offering gala access, VIP seating for 4, an exclusive meet-and-greet with Tim Kennedy and Matt Beaudreau, and featured recognition—your leadership pinnacle.

