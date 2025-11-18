December General Body Meeting @ Pappadeaux

Hosted by
About this event
💳 Payment Details:
All entrée payments are due at the restaurant. An 18% gratuity will be added to each check.
💳 Payment Details:
All entrée payments are due at the restaurant. An 18% gratuity will be added to each check.
💳 Payment Details:
All entrée payments are due at the restaurant. An 18% gratuity will be added to each check.
💳 Payment Details:
All entrée payments are due at the restaurant. An 18% gratuity will be added to each check.
💳 Payment Details:
All entrée payments are due at the restaurant. An 18% gratuity will be added to each check.
💳 Payment Details:
All entrée payments are due at the restaurant. An 18% gratuity will be added to each check.
💳 Payment Details:
All entrée payments are due at the restaurant. An 18% gratuity will be added to each check.
💳 Payment Details:
All entrée payments are due at the restaurant. An 18% gratuity will be added to each check.
💳 Payment Details:
All entrée payments are due at the restaurant. An 18% gratuity will be added to each check.
You just want to attend the general body meeting, and will not eat at all
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!