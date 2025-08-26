December GNFC / GRD Alumni Group

Hosted by
See Room Photos on AirBnB: https://www.airbnb.com/users/show/713104691
Our 4-person room has 4 individual beds. The quad is a cozy communal space. It shares the toilets and showers with the camping grove. All prices are in USD and include your food and accommodations. Price is per person.
Our triple-occupancy room has three single beds, a sitting area, table and chairs and beautiful bathroom with beautiful ocean views and ocean breezes.
Our circular suites have a unique, spacious feel. Arches and handmade wood furnishings create an experience of understated luxury. Our double-occupancy rooms have either a king bed for couples or two beds, a sitting area, desk, day bed and beautiful bathroom with a private covered porch with beautiful ocean views and ocean breezes. Please let us know if you have a preferred roommate and make sure they purchase the same ticket type. All prices are in USD and include your food and accommodations. Price is per person
Our penthouse suites have a king bed. They have a seating area, cafe table and chairs, beautiful bathroom and private covered porch. They have a staircase up to roof with a private rooftop terrace with a pergola and seating area with 365 degree views of the ocean and the jungle. Please let us know your roommate and make sure they purchase the same ticket type. You will be sharing a king-size bed. All prices are in USD and include your food and accommodations. Price is per person
Our circular suites have a king bed. They have a day bed, seating area, cafe table and chairs, beautiful bathroom and private covered porch. All prices are in USD and include your food and accommodations.
Our penthouse suites have a king bed. They have a seating area, cafe table and chairs, beautiful bathroom and private covered porch. They have a staircase up to roof with a private rooftop terrace with a pergola and seating area with 365 degree views of the ocean and the jungle. All prices are in USD and include your food and accommodations.
