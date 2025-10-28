December 6th In-Person MIP Training

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About this event
Port St. Lucie, FL 34987, USA
Participants will attend MIP Certification (Zetas Only)
Light refreshments are included for all attendees.
🗓️ Registration Deadline: Sunday, November 30, 2025, at 11:59 PM or once capacity reaches 150 participants, whichever comes first.
Participants must arrive at least 15 minutes prior to the start time.
No refunds will be given. You may transfer your registration.
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