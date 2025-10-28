Florida State Leadership Conference

Hosted by

Florida State Leadership Conference

About this event

December 6th In-Person MIP Training

9400 SW Discovery Wy

Port St. Lucie, FL 34987, USA

Certification Training (MIP ONLY)
$20

Participants will attend MIP Certification (Zetas Only)


Light refreshments are included for all attendees.


🗓️ Registration Deadline: Sunday, November 30, 2025, at 11:59 PM or once capacity reaches 150 participants, whichever comes first.


Participants must arrive at least 15 minutes prior to the start time. 


No refunds will be given. You may transfer your registration.

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