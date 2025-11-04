December Candy Cane Shaped Pretzel Sale

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About this event
Shady Lane Pretzel Sale
The PTO will be selling fresh Pretzel Factory Candy Cane shaped pretzels for just $2.00 each!
All proceeds will go to help a Shady Lane family facing difficult circumstances.
📌 Orders are due by Tuesday, December 16th
📦 Pretzels will be sent home with students on Friday, December 19th
👉 This is a preorder sale only – no pretzels will be sold on the day of delivery.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!