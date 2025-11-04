December Candy Cane Shaped Pretzel Sale

Shady Lane Pretzel Sale

The PTO will be selling fresh Pretzel Factory Candy Cane shaped pretzels for just $2.00 each!





All proceeds will go to help a Shady Lane family facing difficult circumstances.





📌 Orders are due by Tuesday, December 16th

📦 Pretzels will be sent home with students on Friday, December 19th





👉 This is a preorder sale only – no pretzels will be sold on the day of delivery.