December Tip Boards

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Winner will receive one unopened package of PA lottery $10 scratch offs There will be 40 tips sold for $20 each on serial number 97134
Winner will receive one $100 gift card to Texas Roadhouse There will be 75 tips sold for $2 each on serial number 38702
Winner will receive one $300 Lowes gift card. There will be 40 tips sold for $10 each on serial number 97269
Winner will receive the contents of the Mystery Box worth over $700. There will be 75 tips sold for $13 each on serial number 37210
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!