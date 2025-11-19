Deck the Halls Silent Auction

Hosted by
Six-foot pre-lighted Balsam Hill Christmas tree, beautifully decorated with red ribbon and red and gold ornaments. Comes with a storage bag.
Substantial wreath with custers of frosted pine cones, red blooms and berries and holly, topped with a full red bow.
Wreath adorned with plaid ribbons and a festive sign that declares “There’s Snow Place Like Home.”
A grapevine wreath is the base for this pink themed wreath, adorned with pink roses and other pink accents, and a large coordinating pink bow.
Wreath adorned with shimmering poinsettias, berries and a maroon ribbon.
This wreath is adorned with ribbons galore and Santa with a hat long enough to hold his signature "Ho Ho Ho"
Merry Christmas 'ornament' is at the center of this lovely wreath, which is accented with frosted pine cones, snowflakes, and crystal ' snow drops,' all topped by a gold and silver bow.
A real treat for dog lovers! This wreath is festooned with all sorts of dog toys, in addition to a $50 gift certificate from the Salisbury Maryland Kennel Club for puppy or family pet classes in 2006.
Bright red and white mesh ribbon wreath, accented with a large candy cane.
Colorful wreath decorated with berries and all sorts of toys, including a couple famous faces
Glistening green tinsel wreath with a hanging star and decorative bow
Colorful heart-shaped rag wreath with an adorable elf 'sitting' in the center.
Adorable Snowman is well dressed in a top hat, mittens and a buffalo plaid scarf, and a bright red cardinal perched on his head.
A bucket featuring a black and white forest theme holds this silver and white winter scene with greenery and a silver bow,
Wreath festooned with bells, berries and a red bow.
Wreath decorated with a large red bow and various ornaments along one side, including pine cones and pears
Wreath decorated with pine cones and various holiday cards.
Smaller wreath simply adorned with pines cones, a little bird and a gold striped bow.
Two-tier wintry design in blue and white, featuring reindeer, snowmen and snowflakes.
An adorable festive snowman is perched on top of a basket tray with handle, filled with pine cones and berries.
A joyful small tree decorated with snowflakes and a cardinal in a holiday mug, accompanied by a candle that declares "Cardinals appear when angels are near."
Father Christmas figure is at the center of this rustic holiday woodland scene.
A lone reindeer waits by Santa's sleigh in this small holiday scene.
A festive red snowman is front and center of this lighted wood holiday house, with a backdrop of a holiday tree, candy canes and a pickup.
This lighted wood holiday house holds a cheerful blue snowman amidst a winter scene
A camper is parked in front of a wintry forest where a happy snowman is ready with a friendly wave in this lighted display
This rustic wood holiday house houses a colorful nativity scene.
A little pup sits by a fireplace where stockings have been hung with care in this lighted holiday house display
A white kitten sits in by a fireplace where stockings have been hung with care in this lighted holiday house display.
Playful mice wrestle a holiday tree inside this lighted jar.
Lighted jar featuring a collection of classic toys.
Simply elegant lighted spray of greenery topped with a pale pink bow and trailing ribbon.
Set of four artist holiday cards, featuring the artwork of Judith Utter
Hand-beaded suncatcher
Hand-beaded suncatcher.
Hand-beaded suncatcher
Hand-beaded suncatcher
Hand-beaded suncatcher
Hand-beaded suncatcher
Hand-beaded suncatcher
Hand-beaded suncatcher
Hand-beaded suncatcher
Hand-beaded suncatcher
Collectible bisque figurine.
Collectible bisque figurine
