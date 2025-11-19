Hosted by

Mac Incorporated

About this event

Sales closed

Deck the Halls Silent Auction

Pick-up location

909 Progress Cir, Salisbury, MD 21804, USA

Sparking Red & Gold Tree item
Sparking Red & Gold Tree
$50

Starting bid

Six-foot pre-lighted Balsam Hill Christmas tree, beautifully decorated with red ribbon and red and gold ornaments. Comes with a storage bag.

Big Red Bow item
Big Red Bow
$5

Starting bid

Substantial wreath with custers of frosted pine cones, red blooms and berries and holly, topped with a full red bow.

There's Snow Place Like Home item
There's Snow Place Like Home
$5

Starting bid

Wreath adorned with plaid ribbons and a festive sign that declares “There’s Snow Place Like Home.”

Pink Roses Wreath item
Pink Roses Wreath
$5

Starting bid

A grapevine wreath is the base for this pink themed wreath, adorned with pink roses and other pink accents, and a large coordinating pink bow.

Shimmering Petals & Berries item
Shimmering Petals & Berries
$5

Starting bid

Wreath adorned with shimmering poinsettias, berries and a maroon ribbon.

Ho Ho Ho Santa Wreath item
Ho Ho Ho Santa Wreath
$5

Starting bid

This wreath is adorned with ribbons galore and Santa with a hat long enough to hold his signature "Ho Ho Ho"

Merry Christmas Wreath item
Merry Christmas Wreath
$5

Starting bid

Merry Christmas 'ornament' is at the center of this lovely wreath, which is accented with frosted pine cones, snowflakes, and crystal ' snow drops,' all topped by a gold and silver bow.

Dog Treats & Toys item
Dog Treats & Toys
$5

Starting bid

A real treat for dog lovers! This wreath is festooned with all sorts of dog toys, in addition to a $50 gift certificate from the Salisbury Maryland Kennel Club for puppy or family pet classes in 2006.

Red & White Wreath with Candy Cane item
Red & White Wreath with Candy Cane
$5

Starting bid

Bright red and white mesh ribbon wreath, accented with a large candy cane.

Toys Galore item
Toys Galore
$5

Starting bid

Colorful wreath decorated with berries and all sorts of toys, including a couple famous faces

Glistening Green Tinsel Wreath item
Glistening Green Tinsel Wreath
$5

Starting bid

Glistening green tinsel wreath with a hanging star and decorative bow

Heart Shaped Rag Wreath item
Heart Shaped Rag Wreath
$5

Starting bid

Colorful heart-shaped rag wreath with an adorable elf 'sitting' in the center.

Snowman Wall Hanging item
Snowman Wall Hanging
$5

Starting bid

Adorable Snowman is well dressed in a top hat, mittens and a buffalo plaid scarf, and a bright red cardinal perched on his head.

Winter Scene item
Winter Scene
$5

Starting bid

A bucket featuring a black and white forest theme holds this silver and white winter scene with greenery and a silver bow,

Pine Cones & Bells item
Pine Cones & Bells
$5

Starting bid

Wreath festooned with bells, berries and a red bow.

Pine Cones & Pears item
Pine Cones & Pears
$5

Starting bid

Wreath decorated with a large red bow and various ornaments along one side, including pine cones and pears

Pines Cones & Cards item
Pines Cones & Cards
$5

Starting bid

Wreath decorated with pine cones and various holiday cards.

Gold Striped Bow Wreath item
Gold Striped Bow Wreath
$5

Starting bid

Smaller wreath simply adorned with pines cones, a little bird and a gold striped bow.

Let it Snow! item
Let it Snow!
$5

Starting bid

Two-tier wintry design in blue and white, featuring reindeer, snowmen and snowflakes.

Pine Cone & Berry Display item
Pine Cone & Berry Display
$5

Starting bid

An adorable festive snowman is perched on top of a basket tray with handle, filled with pine cones and berries.

Cardinal Joy item
Cardinal Joy
$5

Starting bid

A joyful small tree decorated with snowflakes and a cardinal in a holiday mug, accompanied by a candle that declares "Cardinals appear when angels are near."

Woodland Christmas item
Woodland Christmas
$5

Starting bid

Father Christmas figure is at the center of this rustic holiday woodland scene.

Reindeer & Sleigh item
Reindeer & Sleigh
$5

Starting bid

A lone reindeer waits by Santa's sleigh in this small holiday scene.

Holiday House with Red Snowman item
Holiday House with Red Snowman
$5

Starting bid

A festive red snowman is front and center of this lighted wood holiday house, with a backdrop of a holiday tree, candy canes and a pickup.

Holiday House with Blue Snowman item
Holiday House with Blue Snowman
$5

Starting bid

This lighted wood holiday house holds a cheerful blue snowman amidst a winter scene

Holiday House with Camper item
Holiday House with Camper
$5

Starting bid

A camper is parked in front of a wintry forest where a happy snowman is ready with a friendly wave in this lighted display

Holiday House Nativity item
Holiday House Nativity
$5

Starting bid

This rustic wood holiday house houses a colorful nativity scene.

Holiday House Puppy item
Holiday House Puppy
$5

Starting bid

A little pup sits by a fireplace where stockings have been hung with care in this lighted holiday house display

Holiday House Cat item
Holiday House Cat
$5

Starting bid

A white kitten sits in by a fireplace where stockings have been hung with care in this lighted holiday house display.

Merry MouseMas item
Merry MouseMas
$5

Starting bid

Playful mice wrestle a holiday tree inside this lighted jar.

Favorite Toys item
Favorite Toys
$5

Starting bid

Lighted jar featuring a collection of classic toys.

Lighted Holiday Spray item
Lighted Holiday Spray
$5

Starting bid

Simply elegant lighted spray of greenery topped with a pale pink bow and trailing ribbon.

Artist Holiday Cards item
Artist Holiday Cards
$5

Starting bid

Set of four artist holiday cards, featuring the artwork of Judith Utter

Suncatcher - Bright Blue item
Suncatcher - Bright Blue
$2

Starting bid

Hand-beaded suncatcher

Suncatcher - Orange item
Suncatcher - Orange
$2

Starting bid

Hand-beaded suncatcher.

Suncatcher - Pastel item
Suncatcher - Pastel
$2

Starting bid

Hand-beaded suncatcher

Suncatcher - Pink item
Suncatcher - Pink
$2

Starting bid

Hand-beaded suncatcher

Suncatcher - Red & Green item
Suncatcher - Red & Green
$2

Starting bid

Hand-beaded suncatcher

Suncatcher - Red & White item
Suncatcher - Red & White
$2

Starting bid

Hand-beaded suncatcher

Suncatcher - Red, White & Blue item
Suncatcher - Red, White & Blue
$2

Starting bid

Hand-beaded suncatcher

Suncatcher - Red item
Suncatcher - Red
$2

Starting bid

Hand-beaded suncatcher

Suncatcher - Yellow item
Suncatcher - Yellow
$2

Starting bid

Hand-beaded suncatcher

Suncatcher - Orange 2 item
Suncatcher - Orange 2
$2

Starting bid

Hand-beaded suncatcher

Snowbabies: Penguin & Top Hat item
Snowbabies: Penguin & Top Hat
$5

Starting bid

Collectible bisque figurine.

This item is not eligible for the People's Choice Award

Snowbabies: Burning Up the Lines item
Snowbabies: Burning Up the Lines
$5

Starting bid

Collectible bisque figurine

This item is not eligible for the People's Choice Award

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!