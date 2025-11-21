Deck the Stalls

Hosted by
About this event
Partake in all of the festive activities available! Leave with a wreath, photos, a self-crafted ornament and a forged creation.
Join in creating your very own wreath for the Holiday Season with all of the wreath making supplies provided!
Get creative with our holiday props and capture an unforgettable memory with one of our barnyard friends! 2 photos included
Join our incredible talented farrier in the forge! Learn how to use fire, anvil, hammers, and other forging tools to make your very own creation out of what was a simple piece of metal.
Create a one of a kind ornament with a large variety of crafting supplies available.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!