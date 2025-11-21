Hope Horses & Kids

Hope Horses & Kids

Deck the Stalls

710 Old Stage Rd

Salinas, CA 93908, USA

Deck the Stalls Deluxe Package
$75

Partake in all of the festive activities available! Leave with a wreath, photos, a self-crafted ornament and a forged creation.

Wreath Making
$40

Join in creating your very own wreath for the Holiday Season with all of the wreath making supplies provided!

Holiday Photo Booth
$15

Get creative with our holiday props and capture an unforgettable memory with one of our barnyard friends! 2 photos included

Festive Forging
$25

Join our incredible talented farrier in the forge! Learn how to use fire, anvil, hammers, and other forging tools to make your very own creation out of what was a simple piece of metal.

Ornament Crafting
$10

Create a one of a kind ornament with a large variety of crafting supplies available.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!