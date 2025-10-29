Deck the walls with Works of Honor: Ornament Workshop

Join us for a cozy and creative evening as we craft keepsake ornaments in support of the Deck the Walls with Works of Honor campaign — a community mural fundraiser benefiting Vero Beach Veterans Inc.

At this hands-on workshop, participants will create their own festive ornament while learning about the upcoming mural project that will transform the Veterans Club into a space of honor, beauty, and community pride. Each ornament painted represents a brushstroke of hope — helping fund paint, artist stipends, and facility upgrades such as a new shed and deep freezer for the Veterans Club.

All materials provided

Light refreshments served

a portion of proceeds benefit Vero Beach Veterans Inc.

Celebrate the holiday season with purpose — creating art that gives back to those who served