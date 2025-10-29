Deck the Walls with Works of Honor- Paints & Patriots

Join us for an inspiring sip & paint evening to kick off the Deck the Walls with Works of Honor campaign — a community mural fundraiser benefiting Vero Beach Veterans Inc.

At this workshop, participants will paint a patriotic silhouette while learning about the upcoming mural project designed to transform the Veterans Club walls into living tributes of service, sacrifice, and community pride. Every brushstroke helps raise funds for paint, supplies, artist stipends, and facility improvements — including a new shed and deep freezer for the club.

Light refreshments will be available.

All supplies included.

a portion of the proceeds benefit Vero Beach Veterans Inc.

Let’s come together to celebrate creativity, community, and our local heroes — one brushstroke at a time.