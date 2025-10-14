Declan Christmas Greens Shop

Craft your own festive masterpiece with our all-in-one Porch Pot Kit—perfect for porches, patios, and entryways! Each kit includes a curated mix of fresh greenery and decorative stems to help you build a beautiful seasonal arrangement with rustic charm and vibrant color.





Kit Includes:

• 5 pounds of Norway Pine boughs (30"–36")

• 3 natural birch poles (random lengths between 18"–26")

• 5 red dogwood twigs





Just add soil and a container—everything else is ready to go!