Declan Christmas Greens Shop

Add a touch of timeless charm to your home this season! This lush 18-inch wreath is perfect for doors, mantels, or walls—bringing festive warmth wherever it hangs. Crafted with vibrant greenery and seasonal accents, it’s a beautiful way to celebrate the holidays.
Make a bold and beautiful statement this season! Our 25-inch wreath is full of lush greenery and seasonal charm—perfect for larger doors, entryways, or mantels. Its generous size and classic design bring warmth and cheer to any space.
Celebrate the season in grand style! This generous 30-inch wreath is bursting with lush greenery and classic holiday charm—perfect for larger doors, entryways, or fireplace mantels. Its bold size and timeless design make it a standout piece for any festive display.
Make a bold and beautiful impression this season! Our 36-inch wreath is packed with lush greenery and timeless holiday accents—perfect for large doors, entryways, or gathering spaces. Its generous size and classic charm bring warmth and cheer to any festive display.
Make a stunning seasonal statement with our 48-inch wreath—ideal for large doors, entryways, porches, or event spaces. Overflowing with lush greenery and timeless holiday accents, this wreath brings bold beauty and festive warmth to any setting.
Turn heads this season with our impressive 60-inch wreath—perfect for large entryways, storefronts, porches, or event spaces. Overflowing with rich greenery and timeless holiday accents, this oversized wreath brings bold elegance and festive warmth to any display.
Command attention with this stunning 72-inch wreath—perfect for large entryways, commercial spaces, or outdoor displays. Overflowing with rich greenery and classic seasonal accents, this oversized wreath delivers dramatic holiday charm and timeless elegance.
Go big this season with our largest and most breathtaking wreath! At a full 84 inches, this show-stopping piece is ideal for grand entrances, commercial buildings, event venues, or large outdoor displays. Overflowing with lush greenery and timeless holiday accents, it delivers unmatched festive impact and elegance.
Celebrate the season with a meaningful touch. This 30-inch cross-shaped wreath blends lush greenery with timeless holiday accents, creating a beautiful symbol of faith, hope, and festive warmth. Perfect for doors, memorials, or seasonal displays that honor tradition and spirit.
Share the love this season with our charming 24-inch heart-shaped wreath! Crafted with lush greenery and festive accents, it’s perfect for doors, walls, or memorial displays. A beautiful way to celebrate the holidays with warmth, tradition, and heart.
Shine bright this season with our eye-catching 30-inch star-shaped wreath! Crafted with lush greenery and festive accents, it’s a unique and joyful way to celebrate the holidays. Perfect for doors, walls, or event spaces that deserve a little extra sparkle.
Bring the joy of the season to life with this charming 24-inch tree-shaped wreath! Crafted with lush greenery and festive accents, it’s a playful twist on tradition—perfect for doors, walls, or holiday displays that need a little extra cheer.
Add a touch of seasonal elegance with our 25-inch door swag—an eye-catching alternative to the traditional wreath! Designed with lush greenery and festive accents, it’s perfect for doors, lantern posts, or vertical spaces that need a little holiday cheer.
Sweeten your seasonal décor with this playful 30-inch candy cane-shaped wreath! Crafted with lush greenery and cheerful holiday accents, it’s a fun twist on tradition—perfect for doors, walls, or festive displays that need a little extra holiday spirit.
Deliver seasonal cheer right to the curb! Our 36-inch mailbox swag is designed to drape beautifully over standard mailboxes, adding a festive touch with lush greenery and classic holiday accents. It’s a charming way to welcome guests and spread joy throughout the neighborhood.
Bring warmth and elegance to your seasonal gatherings with our handcrafted holiday centerpiece! Designed with lush greenery and festive accents, it’s perfect for dining tables, mantels, or gift tables. Whether you're hosting a cozy dinner or a cheerful celebration, this centerpiece adds a touch of timeless charm.
Add cozy charm to your hearth this season with our 36-inch mantle piece! Designed with lush greenery and classic holiday accents, it’s the perfect way to dress up your fireplace, shelf, or entry table. Whether you're hosting guests or enjoying quiet winter nights, this piece brings timeless warmth to any space.
This sturdy metal easel is designed to support wreaths or memorial arrangements at cemetery sites. Standing tall and secure, it’s ideal for seasonal tributes, Scout remembrances, or holiday displays. Floral arrangement not included.
Add a fresh touch of winter greenery to your seasonal décor! Each bundle includes 10 premium spruce tops—perfect for planters, porch pots, centerpieces, or DIY holiday arrangements. Their rich color and sturdy shape make them a versatile favorite for festive decorating.
Wrap your space in holiday cheer with our fragrant 25-foot balsam garland! Also known as roping, this lush greenery is perfect for railings, mantels, fences, or porch posts. Flexible and full-bodied, it’s a timeless way to add natural beauty to your seasonal décor.
Double the length, double the cheer! This 50-foot roll of fragrant balsam garland is perfect for wrapping porches, fences, railings, or large indoor spaces. Full-bodied and flexible, it brings classic holiday charm and fresh greenery to any festive display
Add striking color and natural texture to your seasonal décor with our vibrant red dogwood stems! Each bundle includes 10 sturdy, deep-red branches—perfect for porch pots, centerpieces, or DIY arrangements. Their bold hue and sculptural shape make them a festive favorite for winter decorating.
Add rustic charm to your seasonal décor with this natural birch pole—2 feet long and approximately 1 inch wide. Perfect for porch pots, centerpieces, or DIY holiday arrangements, these smooth, white branches bring a clean, wintry touch to any display.
Add bold, rustic charm to your seasonal décor with this natural birch pole—3 feet long and approximately 2 inches wide. Ideal for porch pots, large centerpieces, or outdoor arrangements, its smooth white bark and sturdy build make it a standout accent for winter displays.
Make a bold statement with this natural birch pole—4 feet long and approximately 3 inches wide. Its smooth white bark and sturdy build add rustic elegance to porch pots, outdoor displays, or large-scale holiday arrangements. A perfect accent for winter décor with a touch of woodland charm.
Craft your own festive masterpiece with our all-in-one Porch Pot Kit—perfect for porches, patios, and entryways! Each kit includes a curated mix of fresh greenery and decorative stems to help you build a beautiful seasonal arrangement with rustic charm and vibrant color.
Kit Includes:
• 5 pounds of Norway Pine boughs (30"–36")
• 3 natural birch poles (random lengths between 18"–26")
• 5 red dogwood twigs
Just add soil and a container—everything else is ready to go!
