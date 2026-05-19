Center For Spiritual Awakening

Hosted by

Center For Spiritual Awakening

About this event

"Decoding Troward Immersion" with Rev. Dr. Ruth Miller

522 Central Ave

Pacific Grove, CA 93950, USA

Community Access
$100

Includes food and materials. For those who would benefit from a reduced rate. This option helps keep the retreat accessible to all.


Please note: This ticket does not include Emerson Institute credits. Credits need to be purchased separately through the website.

Sustaining Access
$150

Includes food and materials. Reflects the true cost of offering the retreat and supports our facilitators and ongoing CSA programming.


Please note: This ticket does not include Emerson Institute credits. Credits need to be purchased separately through the website.

Benefactor Access
$215

For those who are able to give a little more to support CSA’s mission and help make retreats accessible to others.


Please note: This ticket does not include Emerson Institute credits. Credits need to be purchased separately through the website.

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