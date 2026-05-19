"Decoding Troward Immersion" with Rev. Dr. Ruth Miller

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Includes food and materials. For those who would benefit from a reduced rate. This option helps keep the retreat accessible to all.
Please note: This ticket does not include Emerson Institute credits. Credits need to be purchased separately through the website.
Includes food and materials. Reflects the true cost of offering the retreat and supports our facilitators and ongoing CSA programming.
Please note: This ticket does not include Emerson Institute credits. Credits need to be purchased separately through the website.
For those who are able to give a little more to support CSA’s mission and help make retreats accessible to others.
Please note: This ticket does not include Emerson Institute credits. Credits need to be purchased separately through the website.
$
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