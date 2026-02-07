Decorah Farmers Market

Hosted by

Decorah Farmers Market

About this event

Sponsor Decorah Farmers Market

Sponsor Market for a Week
$250

When you sponsor market for a week, you'll receive...

  • A free market booth on the week of your choice so you can share your brand with the Decorah market community (see guidelines)
  • A custom social media post thanking you/your business on the week of your sponsored date (Facebook: 4.2k followers, Instagram: 1.5k followers)
  • "Love my market" stickers for your workplace
  • An IRS tax letter confirming your charitable contribution (via email)
Music at the market Sponsor
$100

When you sponsor music at the market, your business will be acknowledged on the Music at the Market sign with a color logo, AND tagged on social media.

Two-week Sponsor
$500

When you sponsor market for two weeks, you'll receive...

  • Free market booths for two weeks in a row to share your brand to the Decorah market community (see guidelines)
  • Two social media posts thanking you/your business for your support the week of your sponsored date (Facebook: 4.2k followers, Instagram: 1.5k followers)
  • "Love my market" stickers for your workplace
  • An IRS tax letter confirming your charitable contribution (via email)
Month of Market Magic
$1,000

This level sponsors a whole month of markets! In addition to weekly sponsor benefits, Your logo will be visible at both Wednesday and Saturday markets, and you will recognized during music intermission at each Saturday.

Mega Market Sponsor
$2,000

This level not only sponsors markets, but local producer grants, too! In addition to monthly sponsorship benefits, we will work together on a custom sponsor package that best suits our unique partnership.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!