Sponsor Decorah Farmers Market

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About this event
When you sponsor market for a week, you'll receive...
When you sponsor music at the market, your business will be acknowledged on the Music at the Market sign with a color logo, AND tagged on social media.
When you sponsor market for two weeks, you'll receive...
This level sponsors a whole month of markets! In addition to weekly sponsor benefits, Your logo will be visible at both Wednesday and Saturday markets, and you will recognized during music intermission at each Saturday.
This level not only sponsors markets, but local producer grants, too! In addition to monthly sponsorship benefits, we will work together on a custom sponsor package that best suits our unique partnership.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!