Decorate Dalton 250th Shop

Tea stained, vintage bunting with burlap. Brass grommets, double stitched panels and embroidered stars. Retail price $17 (you save $5.00 per panel!)
Tea stained, vintage bunting with burlap. Brass grommets, double stitched panels and embroidered stars. Retail price $23 (you save $5.00 per panel!)
Tea stained, vintage bunting with burlap. Brass grommets, double stitched panels and embroidered stars. Retail price $34 (you save $6.00 per panel!)
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!