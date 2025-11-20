Decorate Dalton 250th Shop

36" W x 18" L item
36" W x 18" L
$12

Tea stained, vintage bunting with burlap. Brass grommets, double stitched panels and embroidered stars. Retail price $17 (you save $5.00 per panel!)

48" W x 24 " L item
48" W x 24 " L
$18

Tea stained, vintage bunting with burlap. Brass grommets, double stitched panels and embroidered stars. Retail price $23 (you save $5.00 per panel!)

72" W x 32" L item
72" W x 32" L
$28

Tea stained, vintage bunting with burlap. Brass grommets, double stitched panels and embroidered stars. Retail price $34 (you save $6.00 per panel!)

Add a donation for Dalton Community And Commerce Association

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!