Middletown Free Library Assoc Inc

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Middletown Free Library Assoc Inc

About this event

Doormat Painting Workshop Fundraiser

Middletown Free Library

464 S Old Middletown Rd, Media, PA 19063, USA

Doormat Painting Workshop Fundraiser
$55

 It’s a really fun, laid-back class where you get to paint your own doormat. The Doormat Company brings everything you need, walks you through the process, and you leave with a finished mat you made yourself. You don’t need any experience—just come and have fun!  

What's Included:

What's Included:

- A plain, 18x30 coir doormat

- A variety of paint colors & stencil brushes

- A stencil with a design of your choosing (options are pictured in listing)

Add a donation for Middletown Free Library Assoc Inc

$

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