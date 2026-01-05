Doormat Painting Workshop Fundraiser

It’s a really fun, laid-back class where you get to paint your own doormat. The Doormat Company brings everything you need, walks you through the process, and you leave with a finished mat you made yourself. You don’t need any experience—just come and have fun!

What's Included:

What's Included:

- A plain, 18x30 coir doormat

- A variety of paint colors & stencil brushes

- A stencil with a design of your choosing (options are pictured in listing)