BEH PTA

Offered by

BEH PTA

About this shop

Decorative Winter Greens Fundraiser

Dwarf Alberta Spruce item
Dwarf Alberta Spruce
$25

9" - 12" tall 1-gallon pot

Living tree decorated with lights garland (Batteries not included) in a red pot cover.

Mixed Evergreen Wreath item
Mixed Evergreen Wreath
$35

22" Diameter

Noble Fir, Incense Cedar and Oregon Juniper wreath accented with Ponderosa Cones and

a red bow.

Merry Berry Wreath item
Merry Berry Wreath
$40

26" Diameter

Noble Fir, Oregon Juniper, and Green Boxwood wreath decorated with faux berry sprays.

Cinnamon Centerpiece item
Cinnamon Centerpiece
$25

14" Diameter

Noble Fir, Incense cedar and white lodgepole cones with red berries and cinnamon sticks.

Bark Basket Centerpiece item
Bark Basket Centerpiece
$35

10" x 15"

Noble Fir, Western Red Cedar, Oregon Juniper, Princess Pine, White Painted Lodgepole Pinecones, faux berries and plaid bow in a hand-held basket.

Add a donation for BEH PTA

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!