Individual Photoshoot

Joanne Greenway, a BHS Orchestra parent and natural light photographer, is generously offering her passion for photography to capture your child's passion for music. She will take pictures of your child with their instrument. Your prepayment of $30 will include 3 poses and the digital rights to all 3 pictures. Digital rights will allow you to print unlimited photos of various sizes. These photos are a great holiday gift for relatives and friends, for senior pictures, or for your personal collection. This is a fundraiser and 100% of your payment supports the BHS orchestras.