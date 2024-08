Let us celebrate! This year council camporee, we celebrate our 100th year of scouting in Eastern NC. Scouts, be prepared to demonstrate your scouting knowledge. Please think about what scouting has done for you in your journey towards eagle. Leadership begins with you. Lead other scouts from packs, troops, crews, and ships. To memorialize our centennial camporee, we will bury time capsules… one to represent council and one from each of our three districts.