New Jersey Thamizhar

Hosted by

New Jersey Thamizhar

About this event

NJT Dheeba Thiruvizha General Audience

1667 Amwell Rd

Somerset, NJ 08873, USA

Family Ticket (2+2)
$20

Enjoy the full program!

Individual Ticket(10 +)
$12

Enjoy the full program!

Rangoli Competition( 1 participant)
$10

Flowers and battery-operated candles will be provided.


You are welcome to bring additional items to enhance your creativity, but please use only flowers and battery candles/diyas.

Tips to Win:

Showcase your creativity and uniqueness!

Incorporate themes such as:


Cultural symbols of Tamil Nadu

NJ Thamizhar logo

National symbols


Or any imaginative design that reflects your artistic vision! Exciting Prizes & Certificates for Winners!



Add a donation for New Jersey Thamizhar

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!