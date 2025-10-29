New Jersey Thamizhar

தீப திருவிழா/Dheeba Thiruvizha Vendor & Sponors

1667 Amwell Rd

Somerset, NJ 08873, USA

Vendor pack- Silver
$150

Entry Free

Booth (1 table 2 chairs)

Business Card

Flyer Logo

Enjoy the full program.

Vendor pack- Gold
$200

Entry Free

Booth (1 table & chair)

Business Card only

Flyer Logo

On stage

acknowledgement

Enjoy the full program

Event Sponsor Pack-Platinum
$500

VIP Tickets - 2

Logo on flyer

Standing Banner

Social media post

Projector display

Table

Mention during the inauguration & closing

In person promotion on stage

Event Sponsor Pack-Gold
$300

VIP Ticket-1

Logo on flyer

Social media post

Projector display

Table

Mention during the inauguration & closing

Event Sponsor Pack-Silver
$200

Regular Ticket -1

Logo on flyer

Social media post

Projector display

Annual Sponsor Pack- Platinum
$1,000

Sponsor communication in whats app

Sponsors setup stall in all major events

Projector Display in events

(Static(10s)/Video(30s)

NJT Booklet/Newsletters advertisement

Mention in NJT Website

Sponsors can setup Standee/banners in all NJT major events

Mention of Sponsors during Major events

Sponsor communication in Email/Social media- Instagram/Facebook

In Person promotion on stage in major events

Annual Sponsor Pack- Gold
$500

Sponsor communication in whats app

Sponsors setup stall in all major events- 1 + based on availability

Projector Display in events

(Static(10s)/Video(30s)

NJT Booklet/Newsletters advertisement

Mention in NJT Website

Sponsors can setup Standee/banners in all NJT major events- Based on availability

Mention of Sponsors during Major events


Annual Sponsor Pack -Silver
$250

Sponsor communication in whats app

Sponsors setup stall in all major events- one free / year

Projector Display in events

(Static(10s)/Video(30s)

NJT Booklet/Newsletters advertisement-Quarter page

Mention in NJT Website

Mention of Sponsors during Major events


Annual Sponsor - Small business
$100

Sponsor communication in whats app

Sponsors setup stall in all major events( Yes with additional fee)

Projector Display in events

(Static(10s)/Video(30s)

NJT Booklet/Newsletters advertisement- small flyer


