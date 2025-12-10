Deenagers Den (Winter Edition)

Hosted by
About this event
Skip boring lectures. Give your teen a judgment-free space to connect, heal, and enjoy growing spiritually, emotionally, and physically.
🗓️ Starts Aug 16, 2025
📍 Muslim Wellness Center, Roswell, GA
Skip boring lectures. Give your teen a judgment-free space to connect, heal, and enjoy growing spiritually, emotionally, and physically.
🗓️ Starts Aug 16, 2025
📍 Muslim Wellness Center, Roswell, GA
🔥 Save $50 when registering 2 or more sibilings.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!