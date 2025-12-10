Atlanta Islamic Center

Hosted by

Atlanta Islamic Center

About this event

Deenagers Den (Winter Edition)

1080 Holcomb Bridge Rd building 200 suite 275

Roswell, GA 30076, USA

🎟️ Deenagers Den - Winter 2026
$475

Skip boring lectures. Give your teen a judgment-free space to connect, heal, and enjoy growing spiritually, emotionally, and physically.


🗓️ Starts Aug 16, 2025
📍 Muslim Wellness Center, Roswell, GA

Siblings Admission Deenagers Den - Winter 2026
$425

Skip boring lectures. Give your teen a judgment-free space to connect, heal, and enjoy growing spiritually, emotionally, and physically.


🗓️ Starts Aug 16, 2025
📍 Muslim Wellness Center, Roswell, GA
🔥 Save $50 when registering 2 or more sibilings.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!