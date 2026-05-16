Raise the Bar

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Raise the Bar

About this event

Deep Dive Workshops at LEVEL UP 2026

Minneapolis

MN, USA

LU Half Day Workshop (Shared Lodging)
$300

Half-Day Level Up Friday Workshop pass (including lunch) with a one night extension on your shared room lodging at the main Level Up event hotel (on Thursday night September 17th). 

LU Half Day Workshop (Solo Lodging)
$365

Half-Day Level Up Friday Workshop pass (including lunch) with a one night extension on your solo lodging at the main Level Up event hotel (on Thursday night September 17th). 

LU Half Day Workshop (No lodging)
$200

Half-Day Level Up Friday Workshop pass (including lunch) only. No Lodging included. This is the local option for folks already based in Minneapolis. 


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