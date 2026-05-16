Deep Dive Workshops at LEVEL UP 2026

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About this event
Half-Day Level Up Friday Workshop pass (including lunch) with a one night extension on your shared room lodging at the main Level Up event hotel (on Thursday night September 17th).
Half-Day Level Up Friday Workshop pass (including lunch) with a one night extension on your solo lodging at the main Level Up event hotel (on Thursday night September 17th).
Half-Day Level Up Friday Workshop pass (including lunch) only. No Lodging included. This is the local option for folks already based in Minneapolis.
$
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