Deep East Texas Nurse Honor Guard

Offered by

Deep East Texas Nurse Honor Guard

About this shop

Deep East Texas Nurse Honor Guard Online Shop

DETNHG Logo (front only) T-shirt item
DETNHG Logo (front only) T-shirt item
DETNHG Logo (front only) T-shirt item
DETNHG Logo (front only) T-shirt
$20

Gildan Soft Style shirt. 100% cotton. This shirt has a softer, thinner feel. Available in S - XL. Full logo on the front of the shirt only. Available in Red, White, and Navy only.

DETNHG (front) Logo T-Shirt - EXTENDED SIZE item
DETNHG (front) Logo T-Shirt - EXTENDED SIZE item
DETNHG (front) Logo T-Shirt - EXTENDED SIZE item
DETNHG (front) Logo T-Shirt - EXTENDED SIZE
$25

Gildan Soft Style shirt. 100% cotton. This shirt has a softer, thinner feel. Available in 2X - 5X. Full logo on the front of the shirt only. Available in Red, White, and Navy only.

DETNHG Logo (front & back) T-shirt item
DETNHG Logo (front & back) T-shirt item
DETNHG Logo (front & back) T-shirt item
DETNHG Logo (front & back) T-shirt
$22

Gildan Soft Style shirt. 100% cotton. This shirt has a softer, thinner feel. Available in S - XL. Logo on the left front chest and full logo with lettering on the back of the shirt. Available in Red, White, and Navy only.

DETNHG (front & back) Logo T-Shirt - EXTENDED SIZE item
DETNHG (front & back) Logo T-Shirt - EXTENDED SIZE item
DETNHG (front & back) Logo T-Shirt - EXTENDED SIZE item
DETNHG (front & back) Logo T-Shirt - EXTENDED SIZE
$27

Gildan Soft Style shirt. 100% cotton. This shirt has a softer, thinner feel. Available in 2X - 5X. Logo on the left front chest and full logo with lettering on the back of the shirt. Available in Red, White, and Navy only.

DETNHG (front) Logo Pullover item
DETNHG (front) Logo Pullover
$30

Gildan Heavy Blend Pullover Sweatshirt with front logo only. Available in Small to XL. Red, White, and Navy only.

DETNHG (front) Logo Pullover - EXTENDED SIZE item
DETNHG (front) Logo Pullover - EXTENDED SIZE
$35

Gildan Heavy Blend Pullover Sweatshirt with front logo only. Available in 2X and 3X. Red, White, and Navy only.

DETNHG (front & back) Logo Pullover item
DETNHG (front & back) Logo Pullover
$32

Gildan Heavy Blend Pullover Sweatshirt with logo on left front chest and full logo with lettering on back. Available in Small to XL. Red, White, and Navy only.

DETNHG (front & back) Logo Pullover - EXTENDED SIZE item
DETNHG (front & back) Logo Pullover - EXTENDED SIZE
$37

Gildan Heavy Blend Pullover Sweatshirt with logo on left front chest and full logo with lettering on back. Available in 2X and 3X. Red, White, and Navy only.

DETNHG (front) Logo Hoodie item
DETNHG (front) Logo Hoodie
$35

Gildan Heavy Blend Hoodie with front logo only. Available in Small to XL. Red, White, and Navy only.

DETNHG (front) Logo Hoodie - EXTENDED SIZE item
DETNHG (front) Logo Hoodie - EXTENDED SIZE
$40

Gildan Heavy Blend Hoodie with front logo only. Available in 2X and 3X. Red, White, and Navy only.

DETNHG (front & back) Logo Hoodie item
DETNHG (front & back) Logo Hoodie
$37

Gildan Heavy Blend Hoodie with logo on left front chest and full logo with lettering on back. Available in Small to XL. Red, White, and Navy only.

DETNHG (front & back) Logo Hoodie - EXTENDED SIZE item
DETNHG (front & back) Logo Hoodie - EXTENDED SIZE
$42

Gildan Heavy Blend Hoodie with logo on left front chest and full logo with lettering on back. Available in 2X and 3X. Red, White, and Navy only.

Add a donation for Deep East Texas Nurse Honor Guard

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!