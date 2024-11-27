DeepARTment's shop of Fractus

Fractus is a unique artistic development, inspired by traditional folk art of people living in North and Central Europe (Pavuk, Himmeli). Fractus is a branch of our Fractal Universe, it fosters a connection between a man and realm of gods, believed to usher in prosperity and favor. The Kundalini fractus depicts the energy, awakening within a human body and growing to the celestial.
It is a great decoration and meditation focus at yoga classes, healing studios, meeting rooms, offices, at home.
WHD: 17x24x17.
Materials: Wood, acrylic paint, rope, beads
The Ocean
$55
The fractus 'Ocean" by Vita Solzberg is a delicate table size mobile sculpture. The creation was inspired by the Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation and the Mr. DiCaprio's personal activity to save our Earth' oceans. 50% of the cost of this item will be donated to a charity/foundation/organization working to protect the Mother Nature.
WHD: 4x6.5x4;
Metal, glass
